'The View' Rips Trump Over Lavish White House Renovations as Americans Struggle to Pay Bills — After Prez Boldly Claimed He 'Loves the Inflation'
June 11 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
The View co-hosts slammed Donald Trump for putting time and money into White House renovations amid rising cost of living, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Thursday, June 11, episode of the morning show, a clip was played of the POTUS, 79, declaring, "I love the inflation."
Sophia Bush Calls Trump 'Tone-Deaf'
Goldberg pointed out that Trump "tried to walk it back" and clarify that he loved that numbers were "lower than expected," but the remarks have still sparked backlash online – and on The View.
Sophia Bush, a guest co-host filling in for Joy Behar, said it just felt "tone-deaf" for a man who grew up in a rich family to say that "in a country where the average American can’t afford an unexpected $400 medical bill for themselves or their children without risking bankruptcy."
"Who are you to say that the pockets of the American people are not your highest priority as the president?" the One Tree Hill alum, 43, asked.
Noting the recent changes made to the White House, Alyssa Farah Griffin quipped the Prez seemed "more interested in home renovation than being president right now."
"It’s like, ‘We’re building the ballroom. We’re painting the reflecting pool. We’re gilding the White House,’" she explained. "And it feels so detached from the reality of so many Americans right now who are just struggling to make ends meet."
Bush chimed in, "This man has profited, some estimates say, $4 billion since he took office, while Americans can’t afford gas? C’mon, y’all! He’s selling meme coins? No. We should’ve given this man an HGTV show and said, ‘Go renovate the ballrooms and leave the rest of us alone.’"
Although Trump does not pocket his $400,000 presidential paycheck, his net worth has reportedly boosted by billions since his first term in office, according to the House Oversight Democrats website that accuses him of a "digital grift."
Goldberg agreed that American taxpayers should not be treated as a "wallet."
"We are, every one of us, working our tails off, we’re taking care of our families, we’re trying to get everything done that we can get done for our families safely and well, you keep coming to us for not smart stuff, for ballrooms," she continued. "I don’t have a ballroom. You don’t have a ballroom. Nobody in this room — I don’t think — has a ballroom."
"None of these folks are making over their reflecting pools and building giant arches in their backyards," she added. "They’re trying to feed their families. They’re trying to put gas in the car. They’re trying to get to work. But you keep cutting jobs and getting mad that there’s not enough people to do stuff. You’ve got to go! It’s time! And I say that with all due respect. A lot of people put all their hopes and dreams in you, and now, their hopes and dreams have taken the backseat to insane stuff for this country."