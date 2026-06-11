'The View' Rips Trump Over Lavish White House Renovations as Americans Struggle to Pay Bills — After Prez Boldly Claimed He 'Loves the Inflation'

Goldberg agreed that American taxpayers should not be treated as a "wallet."

"We are, every one of us, working our tails off, we’re taking care of our families, we’re trying to get everything done that we can get done for our families safely and well, you keep coming to us for not smart stuff, for ballrooms," she continued. "I don’t have a ballroom. You don’t have a ballroom. Nobody in this room — I don’t think — has a ballroom."

"None of these folks are making over their reflecting pools and building giant arches in their backyards," she added. "They’re trying to feed their families. They’re trying to put gas in the car. They’re trying to get to work. But you keep cutting jobs and getting mad that there’s not enough people to do stuff. You’ve got to go! It’s time! And I say that with all due respect. A lot of people put all their hopes and dreams in you, and now, their hopes and dreams have taken the backseat to insane stuff for this country."