J.D. Vance Dubs Himself a Jeffrey Epstein 'Conspiracy Theorist' on 'The View' — As He Defends Trump's Handling of the Bombshell Files
June 16 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance admitted he is "kind of a conspiracy theorist" when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During his Tuesday, June 16, appearance on The View, the VP, 41, opened up on his opinions on the late convicted s-- offender while defending the Trump administration's handling of the bombshell files.
'Nobody Knows Exactly What Happened'
"I’d say first of all, don’t believe everything that you read in any newspaper, whether it’s a right-wing paper or a left-wing paper, because, as you guys know, well, there are things that are true, things that are false, and things that are totally missing context," Vance shared on the hit morning show.
"I am frankly kind of a conspiracy theorist on the Epstein stuff… I love Suzie (Wiles), but absolutely, she thinks I’m a conspiracy theorist on the Epstein stuff," he joked. "I think that it’s crazy that you had this guy, a s-- predator, who was hanging out with a lot of very wealthy and powerful people, that really bothered me."
Although Vance admitted that "nobody knows exactly what happened" unless they were there, he still "wanted to have full transparency" on the situation.
Ana Navarro Challenges J.D. Vance on Trump and Epstein Files
However, when it comes to the allegations that the White House "wasn’t committed to full transparency," Vance said he took issue with that.
"I was inside the room when some of these decisions were made. The Epstein Files Transparency Act, the one that the president signed, the one that led to all these files that we’re seeing," he told the panel.
Ana Navarro then suggested the POTUS only appeared to change his tune on signing the bill after former MAGA allies, like Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, publicly insisted on the full release of the files.
Prior to that, the Prez seemed flip-flop on the topic after previously calling for the declassification of the files during his 2024 election campaign.
Last July, Trump took to Truth Social and slammed the situation as a "scam" by Democrats.
"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls--t,' hook, line, and sinker," he wrote at the time. "I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax."
J.D. Vance Claims Trump Was 'Frustrated' by Public Opinions
However, Vance theorized that Trump's reactions had more to do with his own frustration with being blamed.
"He was very frustrated that the Democrats were making this about him. When he’s like, ‘Look, I threw the guy out of my club, I am the guy who reported to the police, or one of the people who reported police,’" he explained, referring to Trump and Epstein's reported falling out. "The president was frustrated about that, absolutely. But eventually, ‘You know what? Let’s just get everything out there. Let’s have this out in the public.’ And he actually called the senators. I was there. He called the senators and said, ‘You know what? Pass this bill, I’ll sign it.'"