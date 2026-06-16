J.D. Vance Dubs Himself a Jeffrey Epstein 'Conspiracy Theorist' on 'The View' — As He Defends Trump's Handling of the Bombshell Files

"I’d say first of all, don’t believe everything that you read in any newspaper, whether it’s a right-wing paper or a left-wing paper, because, as you guys know, well, there are things that are true, things that are false, and things that are totally missing context," Vance shared on the hit morning show.

"I am frankly kind of a conspiracy theorist on the Epstein stuff… I love Suzie (Wiles), but absolutely, she thinks I’m a conspiracy theorist on the Epstein stuff," he joked. "I think that it’s crazy that you had this guy, a s-- predator, who was hanging out with a lot of very wealthy and powerful people, that really bothered me."

Although Vance admitted that "nobody knows exactly what happened" unless they were there, he still "wanted to have full transparency" on the situation.