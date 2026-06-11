MAGA Meltdown: Trump's Enemy Marjorie Taylor Greene Torches Prez in Scathing Rant as She Calls Him a 'Traitor' Over Epstein Files 'Cover-Up'

The former MAGA mainstay attacked what she blasted as Trump's continued "cover-up" of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Greene has accused Trump of trying to cover up the Epstein files.

"The ones that refuse to release the Epstein files want to cover up for pedophiles and rapists, and all sorts of disgusting things in these files," Greene declared. "Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves."

After standing by Trump during his reelection campaign and heavily pushing his MAGA agenda, the former Georgia congresswoman brazenly cut ties with the president as he continually stalled in releasing the long-promised Epstein files. The public breakup between the two led to Greene stepping away from Congress and for Trump to nickname her Marjorie "Traitor" Greene.

"I’m saying exactly that," she declared, accusing, "He told me on the phone that his friends would get hurt, and that’s why he’s against releasing the Epstein files."

Greene did not pull punches when Collins asked directly if she was referring to Trump.

The former congresswoman's remarks seemed to take Collins by surprise, as the veteran journalist clarified, "It’s pretty remarkable to hear you say that you think the president is a traitor."

That sent Greene into another tirade.

"What is remarkable to me is that this administration, people that we voted for demanding transparency, the man that campaigned all over the country claiming that he would be the one to drain the swamp, is the very man that fought to keep the Epstein files from being released," she claimed. "Then he, in turn, called me the traitor."