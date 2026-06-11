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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

MAGA Meltdown: Trump's Enemy Marjorie Taylor Greene Torches Prez in Scathing Rant as She Calls Him a 'Traitor' Over Epstein Files 'Cover-Up'

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at the president repeatedly calling her a 'traitor'.
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at the president repeatedly calling her a 'traitor'.

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June 11 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's once loyal supporter, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has torched the president again with some of her most scathing comments yet, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former MAGA mainstay attacked what she blasted as Trump's continued "cover-up" of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

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Greene Continues to Attack the President

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Greene has accused Trump of trying to cover up the Epstein files.
Source: mega

Greene has accused Trump of trying to cover up the Epstein files.

After standing by Trump during his reelection campaign and heavily pushing his MAGA agenda, the former Georgia congresswoman brazenly cut ties with the president as he continually stalled in releasing the long-promised Epstein files. The public breakup between the two led to Greene stepping away from Congress and for Trump to nickname her Marjorie "Traitor" Greene.

But on Wednesday, Greene fired back at the moniker, telling CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who herself is not a fan of Trump's, the president and his supporters are the real traitors to the country.

"The ones that refuse to release the Epstein files want to cover up for pedophiles and rapists, and all sorts of disgusting things in these files," Greene declared. "Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves."

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No Holds Barred by Greene

She blasted the president in a surprising CNN interview.
Source: CNN

She blasted the president in a surprising CNN interview.

Greene did not pull punches when Collins asked directly if she was referring to Trump.

"I’m saying exactly that," she declared, accusing, "He told me on the phone that his friends would get hurt, and that’s why he’s against releasing the Epstein files."

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Source: @cnn/youtube

MTG called Trump a 'traitor' over lack of Epstein files transparency

The former congresswoman's remarks seemed to take Collins by surprise, as the veteran journalist clarified, "It’s pretty remarkable to hear you say that you think the president is a traitor."

That sent Greene into another tirade.

"What is remarkable to me is that this administration, people that we voted for demanding transparency, the man that campaigned all over the country claiming that he would be the one to drain the swamp, is the very man that fought to keep the Epstein files from being released," she claimed. "Then he, in turn, called me the traitor."

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Greene Death Threats

Greene said she has received death threats for distancing from the president.
Source: mega

Greene said she has received death threats for distancing from the president.

Trump had previously praised Greene as a "Republican Star," and she built a reputation in Congress as one of his fiercest defenders. But Greene began speaking out against the president, a move she says triggered a sharp and personal backlash – and even allegedly led to death threats.

While addressing a crowd last month at the Ron Paul Institute in Clute, Texas, she detailed the threats she says she received, quoting messages sent to her and her family.

"'You're a traitor. You deserve to die. You're a traitor, we're going to kill you,'" she said, before describing messages directed at her youngest child. "'We're going to snuff out his life. We're going to put a bullet in his head.'"

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Trump Blames Greene

Trump blamed Greene for any threats she may have received.
Source: mega

Trump blamed Greene for any threats she may have received.

Greene said when she approached Trump about the violent threats sent to her and her family, he threw the blame on her.

"Trump proceeded to tell me that it was my fault and that I deserve it," she said. "If my son gets killed, I deserve it because I was a traitor to him."

She confessed that she had saved the alleged text messages, but suggested that releasing them could have consequences: "I'd probably get put in jail if I released them publicly."

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