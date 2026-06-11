Trump Prevented Release of Epstein Files to Stop 'Friends Getting Hurt,' Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene — Who Recalls 'Uncomfortable' Call With Prez
June 11 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again claimed Donald Trump prevented the release of the Epstein Files to protect his pals.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Congresswoman, 52, alleged she took a phone call from the president before the release of the files in which he made the admission.
'Absolutely Ridiculous and Unforgivable'
Speaking to Kaitlan Collins on CNN's The Source, she said: "I had a very uncomfortable phone call with the president before the release of the Epstein files, where he told me that his friends would get hurt if the files were released. And I’ll never forget that."
Greene called it "absolutely ridiculous and unforgivable" that Trump officials would attempt to cover up details mentioned in the documents related to the late convicted s-- offender.
She went on to say that Trump officials "don't deserve the American people's trust" and should be considered "traitors."
Greene said: "We're talking about pedophiles and rapists of the elite class of people that never get held accountable for anything.
"So, if they were paralyzed and scared and didn’t know what to do about releasing the Epstein files, these people are absolutely absurd," she added. "They don't deserve the American people's trust."
'They Should Be Considered Traitors'
She continued: "As a matter of fact, we should consider them as — they should be considered traitors. They're traitors. The ones that refuse to release the Epstein files want to cover up for pedophiles, and rapists and all sorts of disgusting things in the files."
"Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves."
Greene was appearing on the show do discuss the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein scandal revealed in excerpts of the forthcoming book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, from New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
Situation Room Meeting
A major claim in the book told how top Trump officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, met in the Situation Room to discuss Epstein.
Collins noted that the book claims it was Trump who didn’t want anything released from the files, and asked Greene if that meant the president was a traitor.
"I'm saying exactly that," Greene replied.
Collins noted it was "pretty remarkable" to hear the former congresswoman say she thinks the president is a traitor.
Trump himself has not been charged with any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and the files.
"What is remarkable to me is that this administration, people that we voted for demanding transparency, the man that campaigned all over the country claiming that he would be the one to drain the swamp, is the very man that fought to keep the Epstein files from being released," Green replied. ""And then he, in turn, called me the traitor because I fought to release the Epstein files."
Greene, a hardline conservative, stood with only a few House Republicans to push for a bill to compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.
Trump later signed the bill into law, despite being initially opposed to it, after mounting pressure from Congress. The Justice Department has since released millions of documents relating to Epstein.