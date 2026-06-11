Trump Prevented Release of Epstein Files to Stop 'Friends Getting Hurt,' Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene — Who Recalls 'Uncomfortable' Call With Prez

Speaking to Kaitlan Collins on CNN's The Source, she said: "I had a very uncomfortable phone call with the president before the release of the Epstein files, where he told me that his friends would get hurt if the files were released. And I’ll never forget that."

Greene called it "absolutely ridiculous and unforgivable" that Trump officials would attempt to cover up details mentioned in the documents related to the late convicted s-- offender.

She went on to say that Trump officials "don't deserve the American people's trust" and should be considered "traitors."

Greene said: "We're talking about pedophiles and rapists of the elite class of people that never get held accountable for anything.

"So, if they were paralyzed and scared and didn’t know what to do about releasing the Epstein files, these people are absolutely absurd," she added. "They don't deserve the American people's trust."