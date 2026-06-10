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Home > News > Donald Trump
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EXCLUSIVE: Trump at 80 — Radar Reveals 'Dementia-Riddled' Prez's Secret Medical Diagnosis as His Doctors Tell All

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

White House doctors are revealing the shocking truth about President Trump's health amid growing concern.

June 10 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can finally reveal the full, brutal truth about Donald Trump's health.

The Republican president's physical and mental soundness have been repeatedly under the microscope in recent months – and now White House doctors are revealing the shocking truth about his health.

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Trump's Health Records Revealed

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Donald Trump insisted he remained in perfect physical and mental health.

We have learned from cognitive tests to EKG and MRI results the commander in chief's newly exposed medical records paint a startling picture just weeks before he is set to turn 80 years old.

"I'm in perfect health," he insists. "I feel the same as I did 40 years ago."

But sources told us pals of the prez have phoned him over the past year to check if the ex-reality TV judge is even still alive.

Since returning to the Oval Office in 2025, rumors have swirled he's wearing a urinary catheter, falling asleep in meetings and limping around Mar-a-Lago.

The right side of the MAGA diehard's face also seemed to droop during a 9/11 event. Additionally, much has been made of persistent bruising on Trump's right hand – which he's tried to hide with makeup and bandages.

Capt. Sean Barbabella, his lead physician, claims the discoloration is just from shaking hands.

But Dr. Stuart Fischer, a renowned New York City internist who has never treated Trump, told Radar: "Older people have easier bruise-ability. When you shake 50 people's hands daily, that will cause those kinds of problems."

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The Mystery Behind The Bruising

Photo of Steven Cheung
Source: Mega

White House official Steven Cheung praised Trump's non-stop work ethic.

Trump – who's been dubbed 'The Superhuman President' as World War III fears mount – says the bruising is made worse by his rampant use of "the big aspirin" daily dose to keep his blood "real thin."

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung says of reports characterizing Trump as a "superhuman president": "President Trump is in perfect physical and cognitive health, as evidenced by his non-stop work on behalf of the American people.

"In just one year, he has achieved what most presidents achieve in their entire term."

According to physician's assistant Col. James Jones, who's part of Trump's care team, analysis of the world leader's electrocardiogram puts his results on the same level as someone 14 years younger than him: "So age 65."

He notes a routine "MRI-like" computerized tomography exam of Trump's chest was done in October as well.

"There was no evidence of narrowing of any blood vessels," Barbabella said. "And no abnormalities of the heart. The president says he takes after his dad, Fred Trump, who had a "heart that couldn't be stopped."

The patriarch died in 1999 at age 93.

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Dementia Rumors Refuse To Fade

Photo of Mary Trump
Source: @MaryTrumpMedia/Youtube

Author Mary Trump criticized her uncle and raised concerns about dementia.

But what the senior Trump did have was Alzheimer's disease – yet another ailment his politician son has been accused of suffering from.

Though his last physical exam, which was released to the public in April 2025,

determined he exhibited "excellent cognitive" health, Trump's circuitous speeches and purported bid to acquire Greenland over a Nobel Peace Prize snub have some questioning that diagnosis.

Sources have told us Trump is secretly "riddled" with dementia.

Mary Trump even alleges she sometimes sees her Uncle Donald – of whom the author is a vocal critic – display the same "deer-in-the-headlights look" her grandfather Fred did when he was in the throes of Alzheimer's.

The president refutes such accusations, claiming he "aced" a trio of recent evaluations.

"His cognitive tests, which he takes voluntarily and fully releases, show extraordinary mental acuity," Roger Stone, a political operative close to Trump, told us. "All of his legitimate medical tests are exceptional for a man his age."

Indeed, records show his vitals are all "normal."

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Doctors Weigh In On His Condition

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Photo of Trump's swollen ankles
Source: @AssociatedPress/Youtube

The medical board categorized the ankle problems as a common condition.

As for the swollen ankles Trump displayed last summer, his medical team chalks it up to a common circulatory condition.

Common, too, Fischer told Radar, is the hearing loss POTUS is said to be experiencing.

"Parts of our body wear out – some parts wear out sooner than others," he says. "There is no rhyme or reason for that."

Overall, the man who doesn't like to eat vegetables, work out or sleep much is in surprisingly good shape.

"His health is not perfect," Fischer told us. "But it's unusually good for someone his age."

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