We have learned from cognitive tests to EKG and MRI results the commander in chief's newly exposed medical records paint a startling picture just weeks before he is set to turn 80 years old.

"I'm in perfect health," he insists. "I feel the same as I did 40 years ago."

But sources told us pals of the prez have phoned him over the past year to check if the ex-reality TV judge is even still alive.

Since returning to the Oval Office in 2025, rumors have swirled he's wearing a urinary catheter, falling asleep in meetings and limping around Mar-a-Lago.

The right side of the MAGA diehard's face also seemed to droop during a 9/11 event. Additionally, much has been made of persistent bruising on Trump's right hand – which he's tried to hide with makeup and bandages.

Capt. Sean Barbabella, his lead physician, claims the discoloration is just from shaking hands.

But Dr. Stuart Fischer, a renowned New York City internist who has never treated Trump, told Radar: "Older people have easier bruise-ability. When you shake 50 people's hands daily, that will cause those kinds of problems."