Kaitlan Collins Claims Trump 'Seeks Validation' From the Same Media MAGA Supporters 'Trash' — After Prez's Flurry of Insults Against Female Reporters

As Radar previously reported, Trump recently accused Collins of being "corrupt" and never smiling during a briefing in the Oval Office.

"Never smiles. You never-, she’s a young, beautiful woman. Never smiles, I never see a smile off her face, I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes," he said at the time. "She has hatred because we have borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes, because we do things that everybody wanted. And then we win our election in a massive landslide."

"And that’s because we’re doing the right job," The 79-year-old insisted. "And we took a detour down to Iran because we can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon under any circumstances. We can’t let that happen. So, the reporters should be happy. They shouldn’t be unhappy. They should be very happy. Because you know what we’re doing? We’re saving our country."