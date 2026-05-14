EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Accused of Turning America Into His 'Personal Casino' Over Plan to Launch Political Gambling Platform

RadarOnline.com can reveal the new service, Truth Predict, is being launched by Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, which is majority-owned by the 79-year-old president and his family.

Donald Trump has been accused of turning America into his "personal casino" after a plan to launch a cryptocurrency gambling platform tied to his family's media empire sparked fresh conflict-of-interest concerns around the White House and the booming prediction market industry.

The platform will allow users to place cryptocurrency bets on political races, sports events, and economic developments through a partnership with an affiliate of Crypto.com.

Trump's move comes as crypto prediction markets continue their explosive growth following the 2024 US election, with industry giants Polymarket and Kalshi reaching multibillion-dollar valuations.

Critics told us the plan has the potential to "dangerously blur" the line between political power and private profit.

One source said: "Trump is effectively turning the presidency into a casino floor. If this political gambling platform launches, it will give him and his family the power to cash in on every policy move he makes. It is unreal a president of the United States is proposing this – it is the type of thing you would not even get in a tinpot dictatorship.

"Proposing a platform where people can gamble on politics is a threat to democracy itself."

An online gambling industry insider added: "The concern is not just about crypto or prediction markets – it is that the same people shaping policy are positioned to profit from the outcome."