Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Accused of Turning America Into His 'Personal Casino' Over Plan to Launch Political Gambling Platform

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Donald Trump has been facing brutal backlash over plans for a political betting platform.

Contact us by Email

May 14 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has been accused of turning America into his "personal casino" after a plan to launch a cryptocurrency gambling platform tied to his family's media empire sparked fresh conflict-of-interest concerns around the White House and the booming prediction market industry.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the new service, Truth Predict, is being launched by Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, which is majority-owned by the 79-year-old president and his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Crypto Betting Venture Sparks Democracy Concerns

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Donald Trump faced accusations of turning the country into a personal casino.

The platform will allow users to place cryptocurrency bets on political races, sports events, and economic developments through a partnership with an affiliate of Crypto.com.

Trump's move comes as crypto prediction markets continue their explosive growth following the 2024 US election, with industry giants Polymarket and Kalshi reaching multibillion-dollar valuations.

Critics told us the plan has the potential to "dangerously blur" the line between political power and private profit.

One source said: "Trump is effectively turning the presidency into a casino floor. If this political gambling platform launches, it will give him and his family the power to cash in on every policy move he makes. It is unreal a president of the United States is proposing this – it is the type of thing you would not even get in a tinpot dictatorship.

"Proposing a platform where people can gamble on politics is a threat to democracy itself."

An online gambling industry insider added: "The concern is not just about crypto or prediction markets – it is that the same people shaping policy are positioned to profit from the outcome."

Article continues below advertisement

Truth Predict Pushes Political Gambling Into the Mainstream

Screengrab of Truth Predicts homepage
Source: truthpredict.ai

Trump Media & Technology Group launched a new cryptocurrency gambling service.

Prediction markets surged into mainstream attention during the 2024 presidential race, when supporters argued they offered a more accurate alternative to traditional polling.

Devin Nunes, the chief executive of Trump Media & Technology Group and former Republican congressman, said in a statement: "With Truth Predict, we're democratizing information and empowering everyday Americans to harness the wisdom of the crowd, turning free speech into actionable foresight."

Truth Predict is entering an increasingly controversial market at a pivotal moment for the crypto industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Polymarket Investigation and Trump-Era Crypto Policy Shift

Photo of Devin Nunes
Source: Mega

Devin Nunes described the new venture as a way to democratize information.

Polymarket withdrew from the United States in 2022 following a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which alleged the company had operated an unregistered derivatives trading market.

In November 2024, the home of Polymarket chief executive Shayne Coplan was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation during a Department of Justice investigation into whether the company had continued accepting bets from US users.

Coplan was never arrested or charged.

The regulatory climate shifted dramatically after Trump returned to the White House in January.

Under the administration, regulators have retreated from litigation against major crypto firms, while prosecutors were instructed to deprioritize certain crypto-related offenses.

In July, Bloomberg reported the Department of Justice had ended its investigation into Polymarket without filing charges, clearing a path for its return to the US market.

Zach Hamilton, founder of crypto startup Sarcophagus, said: "If you had to point to one reason (crypto prediction markets) are able to come back to the US, you have to point to the Trump administration. Donald Trump. I mean, that's it."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Melania Trump and Kevin Hart

Netflix Axe 'Crude' Joke about Melania Trump Made During 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' Days After First Lady Demanded ABC Fire Jimmy Kimmel Over Tasteless Gag

picture of J.D. Vance and Macaulay Culkin

Rejected J.D. Vance Compares Himself to Macauley Culkin's Character in 'Home Alone' After Being Omitted from Donald Trump's China Trip

Trump Family Crypto Investments Face Conflict Questions

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Donald Trump Jr. joined the advisory board of a major prediction market firm.

The Trump family's financial ties to the sector have already drawn scrutiny.

In August, Polymarket was handed an investment from 1789 Capital – a venture capital firm where Donald Trump Jr. serves as a partner.

Trump Jr. then joined Polymarket's advisory board.

Jeff Hauser, executive director of the watchdog group Revolving Door Project, said: "No one is saying members of the president's family cannot engage in normal capitalist activities in a capitalist country. But Polymarket is the subject of heated political controversy. As such, the investment reflects a significant conflict of interest – and an avoidable one."

A White House spokesperson insisted: "Neither the president nor his family has ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.