Corey Feldman Rushed to Hospital Following Harrowing Mid-Air Emergency During In-Bound L.A. Flight

Once he landed at LAX on Monday afternoon, the actor was immediately taken to hospital and now is "resting" while awaiting MRI results, USA Today reported

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman confirmed they responded to the airport to assist a 54-year-old male, who was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

A source close to Feldman told TMZ the 80s teen star was feeling sick on the flight and was checked out by a fellow passenger who is a doctor.

The outlet said they're told doctors believe Feldman may be experiencing pancreatitis or gallstones.