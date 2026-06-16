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Home > News > Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman Rushed to Hospital Following Harrowing Mid-Air Emergency During In-Bound L.A. Flight

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June 16 2026, Updated 8:56 a.m. ET

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Corey Feldman has been rushed to hospital following a mid-air emergency.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former child star, 54, was flying from Chicago to Los Angeles when the incident took place.

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Treated By Fellow Passenger

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picture of Corey Feldman
Source: MEGA

Feldman felt ill during the flight and was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

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Once he landed at LAX on Monday afternoon, the actor was immediately taken to hospital and now is "resting" while awaiting MRI results, USA Today reported

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman confirmed they responded to the airport to assist a 54-year-old male, who was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

A source close to Feldman told TMZ the 80s teen star was feeling sick on the flight and was checked out by a fellow passenger who is a doctor.

The outlet said they're told doctors believe Feldman may be experiencing pancreatitis or gallstones.

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Pancreatitis Or Gallstones Likely Medical Issue

picture of Corey Feldman
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim the former child star was experiencing problems with pancreatitis or gallstones.

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Pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas, while gallstones are hardened deposits of digestive fluid (or bile) that accumulates in your gallbladder, which can cause sudden and intense pain if they become obstructive, per the Mayo Clinic.

Feldman was in Chicago to attend an anniversary celebration for the film Stand By Me.

The recent death of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner has brought the stars of his beloved coming-of-age classic back together as Feldman, Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton have been appearing at a string of special screenings across the country.

On his way to Chicago from Indianapolis, the actor made a pit stop in Gary, Ind., the hometown of his late friend, Michael Jackson.

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'A Family Reunion I Wasn’t Invited To'

picture of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer
Source: MEGA

Feldman was upset at being excluded from Oscars tribute to Rob Reiner and MIchele Singer.

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Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead from stab wounds in their Los Angeles home in December 2025. Their son, Nick, has been arrested and charged with their murders. He pleaded not guilty in February.

Earlier this year, Feldman said he was disappointed to be excluded from the tribute to Reiner at the 2026 Academy Awards, comparing the snub to "a family reunion I wasn’t invited to."

"I understand many believe it’s due to being outspoken about the abuse I suffered as a child and the campaign to silence me. However, this isn’t about me. It’s not my moment at all. It’s about the tragic loss of our friend Rob Reiner and his memory," he said.

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picture of Corey Feldman
Source: MEGA

Feldman previously mourned 'Stand By Me' co-star River Phoenix.

"As much I appreciate all support, it’s very sweet of you… but please stop.

"Please take down any petitions to push for my presence at the awards. They don’t need me there. Will and Jerry got this I’m sure. They will do a fantastic job… I’ll honor Rob my own way."

The Stand By Me cast have navigated profound loss before, having mourned their co-star River Phoenix, who died in 1993. At a 25th-anniversary screening, Reiner himself had remarked that it "feels like there should be a chair here for River."

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