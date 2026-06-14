MAGA Showers Donald Trump With Birthday Wishes as President Continues Nodding Off in Public
June 14 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's biggest supporters are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the president's 80th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
From Cabinet officials to online influencers, MAGA loyalists flooded social media with glowing tributes on June 14, praising Trump as he entered a new decade and thanking him for his leadership.
Cabinet Members Lead the Birthday Parade
Several top members of Trump's administration were among the first to post public birthday messages.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared a video montage dedicated to the president, writing, "Happy birthday to the COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF DONALD J. TRUMP."
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, FBI Director Kash Patel, and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also posted messages celebrating Trump.
Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville used his campaign account to urge followers to join him in wishing the president a happy birthday.
"Mr. President, thank you for your leadership and dedication to making America great again," Tuberville wrote.
MAGA Influencers Heap Praise on Trump
Prominent MAGA personalities joined in with even more enthusiastic tributes.
Laura Loomer used her birthday message to take a swipe at former President Joe Biden, writing that Trump remained "unbelievably fast and active" at 80 years old before adding, "Biden could never."
Trump-appointed U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin kept his message brief, posting, "Happy birthday, boss. God bless you."
Meanwhile, pro-Trump social media personality Gunther Eagleman shared AI-generated videos of Trump golfing, writing, "80 and still golfing like a pro!"
'You Are the GOAT'
Several members of Trump's inner circle used the occasion to publicly express their admiration.
Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz called the president "the GOAT" and described working alongside him as "one of the greatest privileges" of his life.
Johnny MAGA, a popular right-wing account later revealed to be operated by White House staffer Garrett Wade, even attempted to connect Trump's birthday to the New York Knicks' championship victory.
"Knicks win their first title in over 50 years just minutes before Donald Trump's 80th birthday. What a gift," the account posted.
Birthday Celebration Comes Amid Health Concerns
The flood of praise arrives as Trump, now the oldest president in American history, continues to face scrutiny over visible signs of aging.
His second term has been marked by speculation surrounding a series of physical issues, including recurring bruising on his hands, swollen ankles, and a recently spotted neck rash.
The president has also drawn attention for several public appearances in which critics claimed he appeared to be sleeping or struggling to stay alert.
Trump is expected to celebrate his milestone birthday with a UFC-themed event at the White House.