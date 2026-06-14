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Home > News > Donald Trump

MAGA Showers Donald Trump With Birthday Wishes as President Continues Nodding Off in Public

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Source: mega

Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday as supporters flooded social media with glowing tributes.

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June 14 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's biggest supporters are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the president's 80th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

From Cabinet officials to online influencers, MAGA loyalists flooded social media with glowing tributes on June 14, praising Trump as he entered a new decade and thanking him for his leadership.

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Cabinet Members Lead the Birthday Parade

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image of Pete Hegseth was among several administration officials who publicly wished Trump a happy birthday.
Source: mega

Pete Hegseth was among several administration officials who publicly wished Trump a happy birthday.

Several top members of Trump's administration were among the first to post public birthday messages.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared a video montage dedicated to the president, writing, "Happy birthday to the COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF DONALD J. TRUMP."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, FBI Director Kash Patel, and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also posted messages celebrating Trump.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville used his campaign account to urge followers to join him in wishing the president a happy birthday.

"Mr. President, thank you for your leadership and dedication to making America great again," Tuberville wrote.

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MAGA Influencers Heap Praise on Trump

image of Laura Loomer used her birthday message to compare Trump favorably to former President Joe Biden.
Source: mega

Laura Loomer used her birthday message to compare Trump favorably to former President Joe Biden.

Prominent MAGA personalities joined in with even more enthusiastic tributes.

Laura Loomer used her birthday message to take a swipe at former President Joe Biden, writing that Trump remained "unbelievably fast and active" at 80 years old before adding, "Biden could never."

Trump-appointed U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin kept his message brief, posting, "Happy birthday, boss. God bless you."

Meanwhile, pro-Trump social media personality Gunther Eagleman shared AI-generated videos of Trump golfing, writing, "80 and still golfing like a pro!"

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'You Are the GOAT'

image of Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz called the president 'the GOAT' in a social media post.
Source: mega

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz called the president 'the GOAT' in a social media post.

Several members of Trump's inner circle used the occasion to publicly express their admiration.

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz called the president "the GOAT" and described working alongside him as "one of the greatest privileges" of his life.

Johnny MAGA, a popular right-wing account later revealed to be operated by White House staffer Garrett Wade, even attempted to connect Trump's birthday to the New York Knicks' championship victory.

"Knicks win their first title in over 50 years just minutes before Donald Trump's 80th birthday. What a gift," the account posted.

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Birthday Celebration Comes Amid Health Concerns

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image of The wave of birthday wishes came as Trump continues to face questions about his health and stamina.
Source: mega

The wave of birthday wishes came as Trump continues to face questions about his health and stamina.

The flood of praise arrives as Trump, now the oldest president in American history, continues to face scrutiny over visible signs of aging.

His second term has been marked by speculation surrounding a series of physical issues, including recurring bruising on his hands, swollen ankles, and a recently spotted neck rash.

The president has also drawn attention for several public appearances in which critics claimed he appeared to be sleeping or struggling to stay alert.

Trump is expected to celebrate his milestone birthday with a UFC-themed event at the White House.

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