MAGA Showers Donald Trump With Birthday Wishes as President Continues Nodding Off in Public

Several top members of Trump's administration were among the first to post public birthday messages.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared a video montage dedicated to the president, writing, "Happy birthday to the COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF DONALD J. TRUMP."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, FBI Director Kash Patel, and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also posted messages celebrating Trump.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville used his campaign account to urge followers to join him in wishing the president a happy birthday.

"Mr. President, thank you for your leadership and dedication to making America great again," Tuberville wrote.