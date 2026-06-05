Laura Loomer made an array of accusations at Candace Owens.

However, on Thursday, Owens expressed a glimpse of sympathy, telling Loomer, 33, on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I'm genuinely trying to help you."

Alongside a screenshot of the definition for "bipolar delusions," she accused Loomer of "having a psychiatric episode."

The conservative podcaster ran through a list of alleged transgressions from Loomer – including her claim Owens and her husband live in separate homes. Loomer further peddled conspiracy theories like the allegation that Owens was fleeing to the Vatican "to run from the FBI's office investigation into SPLC" – which Loomer allegedly claimed Owens ran.

"You similarly believed I was coordinating with the Pope against Trump alongside other podcasters," she further accused.

Plus, Loomer allegedly came for Owens' financial patterns.

Owens added, "A few weeks ago you truly believed you had uncovered me hiding wealth (in a most basic trust structure) from the French government."