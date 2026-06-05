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Home > Politics > Candace Owens

Candace Owens Claims Trump Loyalist Laura Loomer Is 'Going Through a Psychiatric Episode' as Nasty Feud Rages On — 'I’m Genuinely Trying to Help You

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Source: MEGA

Candace Owens tore into Laura Loomer in a brutal post.

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June 5 2026, Updated 11:25 a.m. ET

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Candace Owens and Laura Loomer's beef continued with a lengthy takedown post.

The conservative commentators' feud reached a contentious point after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, which affected Owens, 37, deeply due to their close relationship, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Loomer, for her part, stood up to defend widow Erika Kirk from Owens' ridicule.

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Candace Owens Recalls Laura Loomer's Conspiracy Theories

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Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer made an array of accusations at Candace Owens.

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However, on Thursday, Owens expressed a glimpse of sympathy, telling Loomer, 33, on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I'm genuinely trying to help you."

Alongside a screenshot of the definition for "bipolar delusions," she accused Loomer of "having a psychiatric episode."

The conservative podcaster ran through a list of alleged transgressions from Loomer – including her claim Owens and her husband live in separate homes. Loomer further peddled conspiracy theories like the allegation that Owens was fleeing to the Vatican "to run from the FBI's office investigation into SPLC" – which Loomer allegedly claimed Owens ran.

"You similarly believed I was coordinating with the Pope against Trump alongside other podcasters," she further accused.

Plus, Loomer allegedly came for Owens' financial patterns.

Owens added, "A few weeks ago you truly believed you had uncovered me hiding wealth (in a most basic trust structure) from the French government."

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Owens Shut Down the Allegations Against Her

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Owens called Loomer's claims 'grandiose delusions.'

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Loomer's latest claim, according to Owens, is "a new frantic belief that (Loomer has) uncovered a plot which involves (Owens) being funded by Russia, and which includes secret meetings (in Italy) with Alexander Dugin and special access to the Kremlin."

Owens added: "Despite evidence that you have been comically wrong about literally everything, you continue to publicly applaud yourself because grandiose delusions of self often accompany these episodes. This is textbook stuff."

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Owens Claims Trump Was Dissatisfied with Loomer

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Source: MEGA

Owens called upon Trump's old hatred of conservative commentators.

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She further questioned Trump's loyalty to Loomer. "I know you truly believe you are helping the President and that he loves you, but you are not and he does not," Owens wrote.

After all, Trump recently disavowed conservative podcasters, even those with historical support from Trump, if they offered criticism of his administration.

Many of those podcasters cast doubt on his leadership, especially when it came to the military operations in Iran.

"They're not MAGA, they're losers," he declared. "As president, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don't return their calls because I'm too busy on world and country affairs."

His rage targeted Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones. However, Owens warned Loomer might be next, especially claiming Trump's "advisors are terrified" of her "obsession."

Owens concluded: "You really need to step away and address your underlying psychiatric needs."

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Loomer Responds by Flipping the Script

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A photo of Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

Loomer insisted she was 'perfectly fine.'

In response, Loomer assured Owens that she was "perfectly fine."

She wrote on X" "Let’s not pretend like you care about me or anything aside from yourself. Just a few days ago, you were sending people to my house and doxxing my address with hopes someone would come shoot me. You know what you’re doing."

The lengthy response included an allegation that Owens committed "defamation" against Erika Kirk. She added, "You have said you believe Erika Kirk helped kill her husband. That is mental illness. You tell a new lie on your show every day, and the President says you are Low IQ."

Loomer insisted she wasn't "afraid" of Owens.

Nonetheless, she added: "You are truly a threat to public safety and I hope you get the help you need."

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