Pam Bondi Appears to Throw Todd Blanche Under the Bus at Bombshell Epstein Files Hearing — As She Claims She 'Delegated Oversight' to Then-Deputy AG

Bondi further alleged that the "team of professionals who reviewed all of the materials that we collected assured me the only materials that were withheld were either non-responsive, privileged, or duplicative."

While she admitted that there were "redaction errors" during the release of the files, the DOJ has been "committed to accountability and transparency."

"I have spent my entire career fighting for victims and I will continue to do so. I am deeply sorry for what any victim has been through, especially as a result of that monster," she continued. "If they have any information to share with law enforcement about anyone who has hurt them or abused them, the FBI is waiting to hear from them. The bottom line is: justice and transparency in this matter have been delivered at the direction of President Trump and his administration."