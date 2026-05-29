Pam Bondi Appears to Throw Todd Blanche Under the Bus at Bombshell Epstein Files Hearing — As She Claims She 'Delegated Oversight' to Then-Deputy AG
May 29 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET
Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared to push the blame onto Todd Blanche at a bombshell House Oversight Hearing concerning the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, May 29, Bondi claimed that the Department of Justice had "produced everything required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act" to the "best" of her knowledge.
Pam Bondi's Opening Statement
"Our diligent and good faith effort to collect materials ensured that all potentially responsive documents that could be reasonably located would see the light of day," she added in her opening statement.
However, she appeared to throw Blanche under the bus when she pointed out that she was the "head of a large department with broad responsibilities" and did not "lead every aspect" of the effort, or "conduct" the document reviews herself.
Instead, she said she "delegated oversight over this process to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche," who has since assumed the job of AG after Bondi was fired earlier this year.
Pam Bondi Admits There Were 'Redaction Errors'
Bondi further alleged that the "team of professionals who reviewed all of the materials that we collected assured me the only materials that were withheld were either non-responsive, privileged, or duplicative."
While she admitted that there were "redaction errors" during the release of the files, the DOJ has been "committed to accountability and transparency."
"I have spent my entire career fighting for victims and I will continue to do so. I am deeply sorry for what any victim has been through, especially as a result of that monster," she continued. "If they have any information to share with law enforcement about anyone who has hurt them or abused them, the FBI is waiting to hear from them. The bottom line is: justice and transparency in this matter have been delivered at the direction of President Trump and his administration."
Democrat Claims Pam Bondi Was Pushing 'Blame' on Todd Blanche
But some Democrats were left unimpressed. Following her opening statement, Robert Garcia, who is a ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, claimed that it was "clear" she wanted to "push all of the investigation — and the blame — on acting AG Todd Blanche."
"She said, and I quote, 'Acting AG Blanche was managing the entire investigation,'" she continued. "And what you’re going to hear in that interview, and what she’s saying here in her words and remarks, is that it was Todd Blanche, the current acting AG, that was leading the Epstein investigation."
"And, quite frankly, all of the mistakes that we saw, the redactions, not protecting survivors, she continues to push that back onto the acting AG Todd Blanche — who, by the way, was Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer," Garcia noted.
Pam Bondi Responds to Questions on Meeting Epstein Victims
Democratic representative Suhas Subramanyam also claimed that Bondi appeared to "defend" her decision not to meet with Epstein victims during the hearing.
"She said that it made no sense to meet with the survivors for some reason. ‘It wouldn’t be appropriate,’ was the word she used,” Subramanyam said during an appearance on CNN. "And she didn’t seem to have any awareness of the survivors reaching out to her, wanting to meet or reaching out to her about wanting their own files, their own statements that they made to the DOJ. So in that sense, you know, it was really– she was combative throughout. And she also seemed very uncomfortable with her questions."