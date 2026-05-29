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EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Assassination Fears: Radar Exposes Death Plot And Reveals Why Epstein Spy Network Wants to Shut Up Shamed Ex-Royal Forever

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor's connection to Jeffrey Epstein has made him a target, sources claimed.

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May 29 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Shamed royal Andrew Windsor is believed to be begging for more security following a disturbing run-in with a masked intruder, RadarOnline.com, as fears have now been raised he may suffer the same fate as other Jeffrey Epstein associates who ended up dead.

The 66-year-old, who was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office and for his alleged connection to the vile pedophile, could now find himself a major target.

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'It's Possible That Andrew Is a Target'

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor encountered a masked intruder while walking his late mother's corgis.

"Given the suspicious deaths linked to Epstein, it's possible that Andrew is a target," private investigator Ed Opperman noted. "He seems like the type who might flip and start talking to avoid prison. He's never worked a day in his life, and he wouldn't last 30 minutes in prison."

There have been at least 23 people with ties to Epstein who have died, including financier Steven Hoffenberg, Joe Recarey, the Palm Beach police detective who led the Epstein investigation, as well as the s-- offender's ex-butler Alfredo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez took Epstein's infamous little black book and offered to sell it to an undercover FBI agent.

Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles and evicted from Royal Lodge by brother King Charles, is said to have been left severely impacted by the intruder.

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A Terrifying Encounter With Intruder

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

The encounter led to the disgraced royal to demand more security, according to insiders.

On May 6, the masked intruder, suspect Alex Jenkinson, is believed to have confronted Andrew as he walked his mother Queen Elizabeth's corgis outside his new home in Sandringham.

Jenkinson, 39, was arrested by Andrew's private security guards and charged with two counts of harassment. However, while in court, he denied using threatening or abusive words or the threat of violence against the embattled royal. He has since pleaded not guilty.

Following the scary encounter, Andrew is now demanding the reinstatement of his former 24/7 taxpayer-funded,10-person Metropolitan ­Police protection team over fears of an assassination, according to insiders.

"Even though Andrew is no longer a working member of the royal family, the threat to his personal safety is greater than ever," the source explained. "It could be argued that he is actually more at risk ... from individuals who have become fixated due to all of the coverage he has attracted."

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Epstein Assassins After Andrew Windsor?

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Andrew Windsor's connection to Epstein could make him a target, a private investigator noted.

Andrew's security plea may go unheard, as according to sources, the king is not interested in reinstating his publicly funded security team, crew, having ordered the Keeper of the Privy Purse to stop the $1.3million annual payments for his younger brother's protection.

­While Andrew, who has denied knowing of Epstein's dark activities, was released and has yet to be charged following his arrest, sources claim there are fears he could be targeted by those who think he knows too much. Many believe that Epstein, who was found dead behind bars in 2019 in an apparent suicide, was murdered.

"If this bloodthirsty spy network could penetrate the NYC prison system, a 12-foot-high wall in central London or a fence at his Sandringham estate is no trouble at all for trained assassins," a source explained.

"And just like Epstein, his death will look like a suicide," the insider eerily predicted.

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Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

The 66-year-old was arrested earlier this year amid his connection to the pedo.

And according to Opperman, "[Andrew] probably has more dirt on other people than Ghislaine Maxwell."

Maxwell was Epstein's lover and madam, and is currently serving 20 years at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas for helping the pedo with his s-- trafficking of young women.

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