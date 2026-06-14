EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Mocked for Dismissing Rumors of 'Euphoria' Feud — Despite Zendaya 'Being Allergic' to Joint Red Carpet Appearances

Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the controversial show, has spent recent years balancing the hit drama with major projects including Anyone But You, Immaculate, and upcoming work with The White Lotus creator Mike White.

Zendaya, 29, who stars as Rue Bennett in the series, has continued her rise as one of Hollywood's biggest names through the Dune films alongside Timothée Chalamet and her role as MJ in the Spider-Man franchise opposite fiancé Tom Holland.

Addressing persistent claims of tensions within the cast, Sweeney said: "Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show, so it's honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things."

The comments came as social media users renewed discussion about the actresses' relationship, with some questioning why they are rarely seen together at public events despite starring in one of television's most successful dramas.

One entertainment source told us, "People are joking that Zendaya seems allergic to joint red carpet appearances with Sydney. It's become part of the online narrative around Euphoria because fans notice every detail."