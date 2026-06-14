EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Mocked for Dismissing Rumors of 'Euphoria' Feud — Despite Zendaya 'Being Allergic' to Joint Red Carpet Appearances
June 14 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney is being mocked after dismissing long-running rumors of a feud with her Euphoria co-star Zendaya, with critics pointing to the pair's lack of joint red carpet appearances as speculation surrounding their relationship refuses to fade.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress recently addressed the gossip in a new interview after the long-delayed final season of HBO's Euphoria reached its climax following years of production setbacks and intense public scrutiny.
Sydney Shuts Down Feud Rumors
Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the controversial show, has spent recent years balancing the hit drama with major projects including Anyone But You, Immaculate, and upcoming work with The White Lotus creator Mike White.
Zendaya, 29, who stars as Rue Bennett in the series, has continued her rise as one of Hollywood's biggest names through the Dune films alongside Timothée Chalamet and her role as MJ in the Spider-Man franchise opposite fiancé Tom Holland.
Addressing persistent claims of tensions within the cast, Sweeney said: "Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show, so it's honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things."
The comments came as social media users renewed discussion about the actresses' relationship, with some questioning why they are rarely seen together at public events despite starring in one of television's most successful dramas.
One entertainment source told us, "People are joking that Zendaya seems allergic to joint red carpet appearances with Sydney. It's become part of the online narrative around Euphoria because fans notice every detail."
'Funny to Watch Everybody Spin Narratives on It'
The source added: "Sydney's comments were meant to shut down feud rumors, but for some people, they have had the opposite effect. The more she denies there is a problem, the more critics point to the lack of public appearances together, and it's exposing her to real mockery that she can't just own this obvious feud."
Rumors of friction between the actresses have circulated online for several years, fueled by speculation about politics, scheduling conflicts, and claims involving Zendaya's partner, Holland.
Sweeney also pushed back against suggestions cast schedules were responsible for delays to the show's return.
She said, "So the moment they say, 'Hey, this is the first day of filming,' I'm legally not allowed to do anything else. So my schedule doesn't affect the show."
Sweeney added, "And so that was funny to watch everybody spin narratives on it. All of us were in first position, so it wasn't like any of our schedules were holding it up."
Speculation intensified recently after Sweeney shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photographs from Euphoria featuring several cast members, including Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and Eric Dane, who died earlier this year aged 52, but not Zendaya.
The omission sparked fresh debate among fans, with some suggesting it reflected distance between the actresses, although others argued there was no evidence to support that conclusion.
Another source said: "The reality is that fans often build entire theories around social media posts, guest lists, and red carpet photos. Whether it's fair or not, those things keep the conversation alive about a major feud on the set of Euphoria."
Sydney Sweeney Addresses Political Labels
Sweeney also addressed political labels, which have been slapped on her in recent years after some online commentators branded her a "MAGA Barbie."
She explained, "I've never been here to talk about politics. I've always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of."
Sweeney added, "I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn."
Discussing the challenge of correcting public assumptions, she said: "I haven't figured it out. I'm not a hateful person. If I say, 'That's not true,' they'll come at me like, 'You're just saying that to look better.'
"There's no winning. There's never any winning."
"I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can't make everyone love me. I know what I stand for," the actress noted.