Spike Lee Snubs Prince Harry's Handshake in Awkward Courtside Interaction at NBA Finals Game

In a video obtained by Page Six, Spike was seen watching Harry greet another guest in the stands at Frost Bank Center before seemingly trying to get the royal's attention.

After noticing the director pointing in his direction, Harry doubled back and extended his hand for a greeting.

But instead of immediately returning the gesture, Spike appeared to ignore the handshake and continued pointing while speaking to him.

Harry then awkwardly placed a hand on Spike's stomach as the exchange continued.