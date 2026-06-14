Spike Lee Snubs Prince Harry's Handshake in Awkward Courtside Interaction at NBA Finals Game
June 14 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Prince Harry found himself at the center of an awkward courtside moment when Spike Lee appeared to snub his handshake during the NBA Finals on June 13, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex was attending Game 5 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in Texas when a brief interaction with the legendary filmmaker left fans doing a double-take.
Spike Lee Leaves Harry Hanging
In a video obtained by Page Six, Spike was seen watching Harry greet another guest in the stands at Frost Bank Center before seemingly trying to get the royal's attention.
After noticing the director pointing in his direction, Harry doubled back and extended his hand for a greeting.
But instead of immediately returning the gesture, Spike appeared to ignore the handshake and continued pointing while speaking to him.
Harry then awkwardly placed a hand on Spike's stomach as the exchange continued.
The Tense-Looking Exchange Ends With a Laugh
Despite the initially frosty interaction, the encounter quickly appeared to turn friendly.
The two men eventually shook hands while continuing their conversation, with both smiling and laughing as they chatted.
As Harry walked away, Spike pointed toward himself as if seeking clarification about something. The prince responded with a finger point of his own before heading back to his seat.
A Connection Dating Back Years
The interaction may have been tied to one of Harry's more unusual royal-era secrets.
Years ago, it emerged that the prince had used a private Facebook account under the alias "Spike Wells" while dating former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
Spike previously joked about the nickname during a 2019 appearance, even asking Prince William if he could find out why his younger brother had chosen the name.
"I asked his brother to find out," Spike later said on the Today show. "When I know, you'll know!"
The nickname reportedly combined Harry's longtime childhood moniker with an alias he used during military service.
Harry Watches Finals Without Meghan
The surprise appearance came without Meghan Markle, who remained back in California.
Rather than sitting courtside among celebrities including Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller, Harry opted for a seat several rows back alongside U.S. Army veteran JP Lane, a competitor in the Invictus Games community.
The outing took place thousands of miles from London, where King Charles and other senior royals were participating in Trooping the Colour celebrations.
Harry and Meghan have not attended the annual royal event since 2022 following their departure from royal duties and move to Montecito.
While Meghan wasn't by his side this time, the couple have frequently been spotted enjoying NBA games together, including appearances at the NBA All-Star Game and Los Angeles Lakers playoff matchups in recent years.