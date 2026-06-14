'Ice Barbie' Kristi Noem Mocked After Geography Blunder During Live Interview: 'Buy These Idiots a Map'

The former Homeland Security secretary found herself facing online ridicule after naming two Central American countries while discussing America's strongest allies in South America.

Kristi Noem 's latest television appearance quickly went off course after she appeared to stumble over a basic geography question during a live interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Homeland Security secretary was asked to identify America's strongest ally in South America.

During an appearance on Newsmax Saturday, host Greta Van Susteren asked Noem who she considered to be America's "best friend in South America" right now.

Noem responded by praising several countries she said had become important partners of the United States.

"Well, we've worked so much with El Salvador and migration issues and third country agreements," she said.

She also highlighted Ecuador and Argentina before adding that "Costa Rica has been fantastic."

However, both El Salvador and Costa Rica are located in Central America—not South America.