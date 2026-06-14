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Home > News > Kristi Noem

'Ice Barbie' Kristi Noem Mocked After Geography Blunder During Live Interview: 'Buy These Idiots a Map'

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Source: mega

Kristi Noem's latest television appearance sparked backlash after a geography mistake during a live interview.

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June 14 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Kristi Noem's latest television appearance quickly went off course after she appeared to stumble over a basic geography question during a live interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Homeland Security secretary found herself facing online ridicule after naming two Central American countries while discussing America's strongest allies in South America.

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A Simple Question Sparked Backlash

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image of The former Homeland Security secretary was asked to identify America's strongest ally in South America.
Source: mega

The former Homeland Security secretary was asked to identify America's strongest ally in South America.

During an appearance on Newsmax Saturday, host Greta Van Susteren asked Noem who she considered to be America's "best friend in South America" right now.

Noem responded by praising several countries she said had become important partners of the United States.

"Well, we've worked so much with El Salvador and migration issues and third country agreements," she said.

She also highlighted Ecuador and Argentina before adding that "Costa Rica has been fantastic."

However, both El Salvador and Costa Rica are located in Central America—not South America.

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Source: @atrupar/X

Noem cited El Salvador and Costa Rica among key U.S. partners, prompting criticism online.

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Critics Immediately Pounced Online

image of Critics quickly pointed out that both countries are located in Central America, not South America.
Source: mega

Critics quickly pointed out that both countries are located in Central America, not South America.

The slip-up quickly spread across social media, where critics mocked Noem's apparent geographical confusion.

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis was among those weighing in on X, writing: "Can someone buy these idiots a map?"

"She's as stupid as she looks and sounds. Gawd, I’m SO sick of this unqualified woman with her whiny voice. Ewwwww," another harshly critiqued.

"Gotta love these hardcore cultists. Geography really took a beating today," someone else wrote.

"It's no surprise that she's as clueless about geography as she is about everything else in the world," a comment read.

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Promoting Trump's New Regional Alliance

image of Noem's appearance marked one of her first major television interviews since leaving the Trump administration.
Source: mega

Noem's appearance marked one of her first major television interviews since leaving the Trump administration.

The interview marked one of Noem's first major television appearances since leaving the Trump administration and taking on a new role as special envoy for Shield of the Americas.

Noem described the Trump-backed initiative as an effort to strengthen relationships with countries that share American values and align with the administration's priorities.

She argued that recent elections across Latin America have produced leaders more willing to work closely with Washington and predicted the coalition would continue growing.

When Van Susteren suggested the alliance sounded somewhat similar to NATO, Noem insisted it could eventually become even more influential.

"I think it's going to be stronger than NATO because it is bringing these countries into alignment with American values and American freedom," she said.

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Noem Outlines Ambitious Vision Despite Awkward Moment

image of During the interview, she promoted the new Shield of the Americas initiative and its regional goals.
Source: mega

During the interview, she promoted the new Shield of the Americas initiative and its regional goals.

The initiative aligns with President Donald Trump's so-called "Donroe Doctrine," a play on the Monroe Doctrine that emphasizes a greater focus on partnerships throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Noem said the administration plans to prioritize regional issues including illegal immigration, gang violence and instability in countries such as Haiti.

"Haiti is an area that has been a lost cause for a very long time," she said, adding that gang suppression efforts were being considered.

But despite the ambitious goals she outlined, much of the online conversation centered on the geography mix-up.

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