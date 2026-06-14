'Ice Barbie' Kristi Noem Mocked After Geography Blunder During Live Interview: 'Buy These Idiots a Map'
June 14 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem's latest television appearance quickly went off course after she appeared to stumble over a basic geography question during a live interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Homeland Security secretary found herself facing online ridicule after naming two Central American countries while discussing America's strongest allies in South America.
A Simple Question Sparked Backlash
During an appearance on Newsmax Saturday, host Greta Van Susteren asked Noem who she considered to be America's "best friend in South America" right now.
Noem responded by praising several countries she said had become important partners of the United States.
"Well, we've worked so much with El Salvador and migration issues and third country agreements," she said.
She also highlighted Ecuador and Argentina before adding that "Costa Rica has been fantastic."
However, both El Salvador and Costa Rica are located in Central America—not South America.
Critics Immediately Pounced Online
The slip-up quickly spread across social media, where critics mocked Noem's apparent geographical confusion.
Democratic strategist Mike Nellis was among those weighing in on X, writing: "Can someone buy these idiots a map?"
"She's as stupid as she looks and sounds. Gawd, I’m SO sick of this unqualified woman with her whiny voice. Ewwwww," another harshly critiqued.
"Gotta love these hardcore cultists. Geography really took a beating today," someone else wrote.
"It's no surprise that she's as clueless about geography as she is about everything else in the world," a comment read.
Promoting Trump's New Regional Alliance
The interview marked one of Noem's first major television appearances since leaving the Trump administration and taking on a new role as special envoy for Shield of the Americas.
Noem described the Trump-backed initiative as an effort to strengthen relationships with countries that share American values and align with the administration's priorities.
She argued that recent elections across Latin America have produced leaders more willing to work closely with Washington and predicted the coalition would continue growing.
When Van Susteren suggested the alliance sounded somewhat similar to NATO, Noem insisted it could eventually become even more influential.
"I think it's going to be stronger than NATO because it is bringing these countries into alignment with American values and American freedom," she said.
Noem Outlines Ambitious Vision Despite Awkward Moment
The initiative aligns with President Donald Trump's so-called "Donroe Doctrine," a play on the Monroe Doctrine that emphasizes a greater focus on partnerships throughout the Western Hemisphere.
Noem said the administration plans to prioritize regional issues including illegal immigration, gang violence and instability in countries such as Haiti.
"Haiti is an area that has been a lost cause for a very long time," she said, adding that gang suppression efforts were being considered.
But despite the ambitious goals she outlined, much of the online conversation centered on the geography mix-up.