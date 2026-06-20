EXCLUSIVE: Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh — Radar Reveals What REALLY Tore Apart Iconic Hollywood Couple

Leigh and Olivier couldn't resist each other, and both left their respective spouses and married in 1940. "Vivien was the great passion of his life and he was the love of hers," Kendra Bean, author of Vivien Leigh: An Intimate Portrait, tells Closer, "but their time together was tempestuous."

Plagued by infidelity and Vivien's health issues, they divorced in 1960. Still, said Bean, "They'll forever be considered one of the great romances of the Golden Hollywood Age."

Initially, the couple seemed perfectly suited. They both rose to screen stardom in 1939, she as Scarlett O'Hara in Gone With the Wind and he as Wuthering Heights' Heathcliff. "Vivien found him a dashing romantic and she appealed to his fantasy side," Darwin Porter, author of the biography Damn You, Scarlett O'Hara, tells Closer. "Plus, he really shaped her as an actress."

Beyond physical attraction, their connection through work held them together. "Both of them put their careers first," said Bean. "Vivien had a point of view that if a marriage is to endure, it's built on something more solid [than sex]," said Porter. "In their case it's built on the films."