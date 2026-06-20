EXCLUSIVE: How Gordon Ramsay Became a TV Tough Guy — Foul-Mouthed Cook's Mentor Insists He's Not Responsible for Creating Kitchen Monster
June 20 2026, Published 9:20 a.m. ET
Marco Pierre White has rejected suggestions he created Gordon Ramsay's famously explosive television persona, insisting the celebrity chef is entirely responsible for the character that made him a global star.
RadarOnline.com can reveal perfectionist White, 64, who trained Ramsay, 59, at the renowned Harvey's restaurant in London during the late 1980s, has spoken candidly about his former protégé's reputation for fiery outbursts and foul-mouthed tirades on programs including Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares.
Marco White Rejects Gordon Ramsay Blame
The comments come decades after the pair worked together in one of Britain's most demanding professional kitchens and years after Ramsay publicly criticized his former mentor in his 2006 autobiography Humble Pie.
Speaking recently about Ramsay's evolution from ambitious young chef to television phenomenon, White dismissed the idea he should be credited – or blamed – for shaping his former apprentice's confrontational public image.
He declared, "I cannot be held responsible for that. Gordon is his own creation. We're responsible for our own journeys in life."
The remarks address one of the most enduring stories in modern culinary folklore – the suggestion White's notoriously intense kitchen management style inspired Ramsay's later television career.
A source familiar with the fraught history between the two chefs told us: "People have spent years trying to draw a straight line between Marco's kitchen and the television personality Gordon eventually became. Marco's view is that it simply isn't that straightforward. He believes Gordon made his own choices, built his own brand, and ultimately created the public figure people see today."
Truth Behind Kitchen Tears
White's comments also revisited one of the most famous anecdotes associated with their relationship – Ramsay's longstanding claim his mentor once reduced him to tears while working at Harvey's.
In Humble Pie, Ramsay named White as the living person he "most disliked" and described him as "two-faced," helping fuel the perception of a bitter feud between the pair.
White, however, suggested the incident has often been exaggerated.
He said: "(Gordon) made himself cry. He was chopping onions at the time."
The story resurfaced during a recent conversation with documentarian Louis Theroux, who challenged White over the reports Ramsay had broken down emotionally in the kitchen.
When Theroux suggested White was downplaying the incident, White responded: "You weren't there."
Later in the discussion, White acknowledged Ramsay had become emotional during his final days working at the restaurant but disputed broader claims about what happened.
He said: "No, no. That is not true. What's true is Gordon cried, and it was his last night or his second-to-last night. I think it was his last night. And it was highly emotional for him."
White added: "And he did say to me, 'I don't care, Marco, just f------ hit me, whatever.' He was very upset."
Respect Beyond The Feud
Despite their turbulent history, White spoke warmly about Ramsay's professional abilities and insisted he still holds him in high regard.
He said he considers Ramsay "a really good technician."
Praising Ramsay's standards in the kitchen, White added, "When I think of Gordon, his plates are clean. They're always tidy; they're tidy, and they're consistent. And that's what it takes to win three stars at Michelin. Great technician, great palate, tidy plates, consistent."
During the interview, White also described Ramsay as hardworking, consistent, and technically gifted – qualities he believes were crucial in helping him achieve the highest levels of culinary success.
A source said, "Whatever disagreements existed in the past, Marco clearly still respects Gordon's talent. He sees him as an exceptionally disciplined chef whose technical ability and work ethic helped propel him to the very top of the profession."
White also revealed the pair remain on good terms and are making a new TV show together.
Referring to a recent exchange between them, he said Ramsay had sent him a "beautiful text" during a turbulent time for his family.
He added: "So the Gordon Ramsay the press wants to talk about is not the Gordon Ramsay I know. Gordon Ramsay, as far as I'm concerned, is a beautiful boy."