EXCLUSIVE: How Gordon Ramsay Became a TV Tough Guy — Foul-Mouthed Cook's Mentor Insists He's Not Responsible for Creating Kitchen Monster

White's comments also revisited one of the most famous anecdotes associated with their relationship – Ramsay's longstanding claim his mentor once reduced him to tears while working at Harvey's.

In Humble Pie, Ramsay named White as the living person he "most disliked" and described him as "two-faced," helping fuel the perception of a bitter feud between the pair.

White, however, suggested the incident has often been exaggerated.

He said: "(Gordon) made himself cry. He was chopping onions at the time."

The story resurfaced during a recent conversation with documentarian Louis Theroux, who challenged White over the reports Ramsay had broken down emotionally in the kitchen.

When Theroux suggested White was downplaying the incident, White responded: "You weren't there."

Later in the discussion, White acknowledged Ramsay had become emotional during his final days working at the restaurant but disputed broader claims about what happened.

He said: "No, no. That is not true. What's true is Gordon cried, and it was his last night or his second-to-last night. I think it was his last night. And it was highly emotional for him."

White added: "And he did say to me, 'I don't care, Marco, just f------ hit me, whatever.' He was very upset."