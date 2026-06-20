EXCLUSIVE: Discover the Gary Cooper You Never Knew — In the Heartbreaking Words of Movie Icon's Daughter

When Gary Cooper's daughter, Maria, was 12, she wanted what all her friends in Hollywood had: a horse.

He told her no. Why?

"He said, 'It's important to have patience. If you still want a horse when you're 14, we'll talk about it,'" Maria, 88, told RadarOnline.com. "Of course, by the time I was 14, I couldn't care less about getting a horse. That lesson has been so helpful in my life."