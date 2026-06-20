EXCLUSIVE: Still No Cheers! Radar Reveals Inside Story of How Bitter War is Still Raging Between Kelsey Grammer and Ex-Wife Camille

"He sent me a text saying, 'I feel no remorse for what I am doing,'" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, recalled.

"And that was very harsh because I was very much in love with him and I believed he was very much in love with me.

"We did have very many good years in our marriage and a lot of fun times."

Looking back, Camille said she was "drowning" when the Cheers star's "bulldogs" viciously attacked her during their divorce war.