EXCLUSIVE: Still No Cheers! Radar Reveals Inside Story of How Bitter War is Still Raging Between Kelsey Grammer and Ex-Wife Camille
June 20 2026, Updated 7:00 a.m. ET
For Kelsey Grammer, there's still no love lost between him and ex-wife Camille [Grammer]. The two haven't spoken in 14 years – and the Frasier star, 71, has coldly called her "pathetic," RadarOnline.com can reveal
Camille revealed Kelsey sent her a "very harsh" text when she asked if he regretted dumping her and their two kids for decades-younger flight attendant Kayte Walsh in 2010 after a 13-year marriage.
Camille Recalls Brutal Betrayal
"He sent me a text saying, 'I feel no remorse for what I am doing,'" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, recalled.
"And that was very harsh because I was very much in love with him and I believed he was very much in love with me.
"We did have very many good years in our marriage and a lot of fun times."
Looking back, Camille said she was "drowning" when the Cheers star's "bulldogs" viciously attacked her during their divorce war.
Camille Felt Attacked From All Sides
"I remember calling [Kelsey] and saying, 'Get your bulldogs off of me,'" she recalled.
"'Because I don't want to keep reading this horrible stuff that you're putting out there with your posse to protect your image.'
"I felt like I was getting kicked from every angle and I wasn't getting a break. I couldn't come up for air.
"So it's being thrown in the middle of the ocean without a life raft and drowning."
Years later, Grammer coldly blasted Camille as "pathetic."
Kelsey Takes Fresh Shot
"Honestly, I don't talk about her very much because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it's sort of pathetic," he said in a 2019 interview.
He's admitted he was married to Camille when he hooked up with now-wife Walsh, 47, after meeting her on a flight to the U.K.
Kelsey Found Love Again
"It was very romantic. [Kayte] was working on the plane," he recalled. "We went out for coffee several days later and had this magical night in the snow in London around Christmastime."
He wed fourth wife, Walsh, in February 2011. They have four children – aged 13 to six months.
He shares daughter Mason, 24, and son Jude, 21, with Camille and is also father to daughters Spencer, 42, and Greer, 34, from his exes Doreen Alderman and Barrie Buckner.