EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Dealt Yet Another Huge Blow by King Charles With Another Royal Banishment — 'He's Now Totally Finished'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 66-year-old younger brother of King Charles , 77, was once a prominent figure at major royal occasions, regularly appearing alongside his mother, Queen Elizabeth II , during some of the monarchy's most important ceremonial events.

Andrew Windsor has suffered what royal insiders describe as another significant setback after being excluded from this year's Order of the Garter events, deepening the sense the Duke of York's days at the heart of royal life are firmly behind him.

However, Andrew's lack of participation in any aspect of this year's Garter Day celebrations at Windsor Castle, held on June 15, have been widely interpreted as the latest sign of his continuing isolation from public royal duties.

While he has largely stayed away from the public elements of the event in recent years, he had previously remained involved in some private aspects of the day – but not anymore.

A source told us: "Garter Day was always one of the highlights of Andrew's royal calendar because it symbolized his place within the monarchy's inner circle and its centuries-old traditions.

"It was an occasion that reinforced his identity as a senior member of the Royal Family, even after he stepped away from public duties. That's why being excluded from every aspect of the event this year is being seen as particularly significant. For many observers, it underlines just how far he has fallen from the position he once occupied.

"There is an increasing sense among royal insiders that the institution has decisively moved beyond him. With each passing year, and with every major royal occasion that takes place without his involvement, the prospect of any meaningful return appears more remote.

"The prevailing view is that the monarchy has adapted to life without Andrew and has little interest in revisiting the arrangements of the past."