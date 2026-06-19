EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Closest Religious Confidant Insists King of Pop's Kids Are Biologically His After Years of Paternity Rumors

The discussion, posted online, soon turned to longstanding rumors surrounding Jackson's children – Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., known as Prince, 29, Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson, 28, and Prince Michael Jackson II, known as Bigi, 24.

Since Jackson's death in 2009 at age 50 from a massive drugs overdose, speculation has persisted over whether the children are biologically related to the King of Pop, fueled by their appearance, claims involving sperm donors and comments attributed to people within Jackson's circle.

Speaking about Prince and Paris, whom he knew personally, Boteach strongly rejected suggestions Jackson was not their biological father.

He hit out: "I was with (Michael) when Prince was three and Paris was two. And I never met Blanket."

"We had that conversation (about whether they were biologically his children) many times. And I have to tell you, and may I say respectfully, Vlad, because you and I are like buddies and brothers now, right?

"Facial hair, the beard thing going on, right? And now that we established that you're the most orthodox Jew that ever lived, I bet by the end of this interview, you will probably sprout sidewalks that like touch all the way down to your butt.

"But who are we to ever tell a parent that a child is not theirs? I think it's – respectfully, you seem to me to be an ethical and moral man – and I think it's an unethical and immoral observation.

"Do your kids have your ears? Do they have your lips? Do you have their It's just not a fair thing to say. Michael said they're his kids. It's just not fair."