'Appalled' Prince William Shuns 'Weak' King Charles for Greenlighting Harry and Meghan's U.K. Return
June 19 2026, Updated 5:13 p.m. ET
Prince William is raging with King Charles for inviting estranged son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle back to the U.K., according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal William, 44, has threatened to "boycott Sandringham" and already shunned a key family gathering with his father due to being "appalled" by Charles's actions.
Angry Over Father's Betrayal
Indeed, William has reportedly called the King "weak" for bowing down to Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, who have been critical of the royal family since they left The Firm back in 2020.
Charles, 77, is paying for the Sussexes' visit and is "happy" both Harry and Meghan appear onboard with the trip, as it will mean he gets to meet his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time in several years.
According to royal expert Tom Sykes, William is so appalled by what he sees as his father's betrayal that he refused to join a customary family lunch after Trooping the Color last weekend, and left the celebrations with his wife, Kate Middleton and his three children immediately after the RAF flypast.
King's Lack Of Support For William Questioned
Sykes also claims William is intent on boycotting "the big house" at Sandringham "for ever" if Harry and Meghan are invited there, as they have been lobbying to be allowed to for several weeks, one source said.
Charles' pals have defended the king, with one telling Sykes he was likely inspired by the Bible story of the prodigal son, saying: "It's a happy outcome for the king. The fatted calf will be slaughtered."
However friends of William said the King should support his heir and that he owes his eldest son more respect.
Last week it emerged the entire Sussex family will join Harry when he is in Birmingham and London from July 6 to 10 for events ahead of his Invictus Games next year
Harry And Meghan Eye Buckingham Palace
According to The Sun, another option for Harry and Meghan to stay in Buckingham Palace which is currently royal-free amid a $488million renovation.
Harry has previously rejected offers from the King to stay there on solo trips.
But insiders point out the Palace is the safest building in Britain — guarded by the Household Division, serving members of the Army, plus armed Met Police officers.
There could also be rooms available at St James’s Palace in central London or even Windsor Castle.
Another option could be Harry and Meghan’s former home Frogmore Cottage.
It is still empty after their eviction in 2022 and lies within Windsor Castle's security bubble.
In May 2025 Harry told the BBC of his hopes for a royal reconciliation.
That September he met Charles for less than 45 minutes at Clarence House, London — bringing along a framed photo of his children for his dad.
Harry also jetted in alone to see Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.
His family were last all together in the U.K. in June 2022 for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, when they stayed at Frogmore Cottage.
At the time Meghan was both booed and cheered by crowds outside St Paul’s Cathedral when she attended a National Service of Thanksgiving.
She and Harry again stayed at Frogmore Cottage, without their two children, for the Queen’s funeral three months later.