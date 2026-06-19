'Appalled' Prince William Shuns 'Weak' King Charles for Greenlighting Harry and Meghan's U.K. Return

Indeed, William has reportedly called the King "weak" for bowing down to Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, who have been critical of the royal family since they left The Firm back in 2020.

Charles, 77, is paying for the Sussexes' visit and is "happy" both Harry and Meghan appear onboard with the trip, as it will mean he gets to meet his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time in several years.

According to royal expert Tom Sykes, William is so appalled by what he sees as his father's betrayal that he refused to join a customary family lunch after Trooping the Color last weekend, and left the celebrations with his wife, Kate Middleton and his three children immediately after the RAF flypast.