EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson Proven Guilty — Killer NFL Star 'Wrote and Shredded Murder Confessions During Infamous White Bronco Chase'

O.J. is said to have frantically torn up the letters as the low-speed Bronco chase wound down, and he handed the pieces to Cowlings.

And, as they sat in the Bronco in the driveway of his Rockingham estate, he put the barrel of a .357 Magnum in his mouth.

He had told Kardashian he was there to die. But he never pulled the trigger. Instead, he withdrew the gun and stepped from the Bronco to surrender to the waiting cops from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both Simpson and Cowlings were jailed.

When Cowlings was bailed out by his and O.J.'s friend Wayne Hughes, he is said to have handed Hughes the scraps of yellow paper. The torn notes were allegedly later turned over to Kardashian.

He and Hughes are said to have secretly spread the pieces out all over the floor and huddled over them, fitting together like a jigsaw puzzle.

When O.J.'s words finally came together, they were allegedly hidden away – never to be entered into evidence at the criminal trial.

It meant prosecutors Marcia Clark and Chris Darden would never have known the letters existed. All the public saw and heard was O.J.'s self-serving "suicide" note, read aloud by Kardashian over the airwaves.