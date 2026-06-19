EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson Proven Guilty — Killer NFL Star 'Wrote and Shredded Murder Confessions During Infamous White Bronco Chase'
June 19 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
O.J. Simpson wrote two notes the day of the infamous low-speed highway chase, which proved he was guilty of the bloody slashing murders of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman, experts have told RadarOnline.com.
The secret letters mysteriously disappeared and were never introduced as evidence at O.J.'s blockbuster criminal trial.
But we have now learned the contents of the notes, and experts say they prove the guilt of the late football hero.
The first note, written to his buddy Al Cowlings while O.J. held a gun to his own head with his other hand during the chase in Cowlings' white Bronco, was very similar to a so-called "suicide" letter read on television by his longtime confidant, Robert Kardashian.
"O.J.'s secret handwritten note was a rambling diatribe, full of self-pity," said a friend who helped with Simpson's criminal defense. "He begged America and his fans 'to remember me for my good deeds – not for the horror at the end.'"
"O.J. kept repeating that he loved Nicole and said: 'I loved her too much. That's what brought me to this sad, sorry end. But don't weep for me – forgive me," the pal added.
Letter Hinted At Possible Guilt
"That's as close as he came in the letter to confessing to Nicole's murder," said the friend. "He moaned about his fate – and that of his kids – but he never once denied the crime he was to be charged with."
The second secret handwritten note, said to have been written after Kardashian's desk before the chase began, was an emotional appeal to his young children, Sydney and Justin.
A friend confided: "O.J. wrote in part: 'Remember, I will always love you – just like I loved your mom. She always loved you, too. 'And we'll both always be with you in our hearts. Live a good life like your mom taught you. You don't understand all this now, but someday you will."
The note continued, "'Remember that no matter what happened, I love you. Please remember me and your mom in your prayers and please try to forgive me. I didn't want it to end like this.'"
"Once again," added the friend, "O.J. stopped short of a full confession, but it seems obvious he was being eaten alive by guilt."
Letters Torn Up Before Surrender
O.J. is said to have frantically torn up the letters as the low-speed Bronco chase wound down, and he handed the pieces to Cowlings.
And, as they sat in the Bronco in the driveway of his Rockingham estate, he put the barrel of a .357 Magnum in his mouth.
He had told Kardashian he was there to die. But he never pulled the trigger. Instead, he withdrew the gun and stepped from the Bronco to surrender to the waiting cops from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Both Simpson and Cowlings were jailed.
When Cowlings was bailed out by his and O.J.'s friend Wayne Hughes, he is said to have handed Hughes the scraps of yellow paper. The torn notes were allegedly later turned over to Kardashian.
He and Hughes are said to have secretly spread the pieces out all over the floor and huddled over them, fitting together like a jigsaw puzzle.
When O.J.'s words finally came together, they were allegedly hidden away – never to be entered into evidence at the criminal trial.
It meant prosecutors Marcia Clark and Chris Darden would never have known the letters existed. All the public saw and heard was O.J.'s self-serving "suicide" note, read aloud by Kardashian over the airwaves.
Prosecutor Saw Signs Of Guilt
It was a note strikingly similar to the alleged first secret letter – and it was a note that famed US prosecutor and author Vincent Bugliosi says "reeked with guilt."
"Show me an innocent person anywhere, who when faced with a charge of murder, would write a note like that," declared Bugliosi in his bestselling book, Outrage.
"In Simpson's so-called farewell letter, he was telling the world – in so many words – that he's guilty."
Ultimately, O.J. took whatever he may have known about his ex-wife and her friend's deaths with him when he died of prostate cancer on April 10, 2024 – nearly 30 years after the horrific slaughters, despite many believing he was a killer.
Nicole, 35, and Goldman, 25, were stabbed to death in Los Angeles on June 12, 1994, resulting in the nationally televised Bronco police chase and 'The Juice' being arrested.
The footballer was acquitted of the murders following a highly publicized eight-month trial, but was ultimately found liable for the victims' wrongful deaths during a 1997 civil trial two years later.
He was ordered to pay $33.5million in damages to their families, though a large amount of the debt remains unpaid after his passing.