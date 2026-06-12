EXCLUSIVE: OJ Simpson Died Haunted by Ghost of Slain Ex-Wife Nicole — 'She Gives Me Night Terrors'
June 12 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Killer O.J. Simpson died haunted by the ghost of his butchered ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As her family get set to mourn the tragic beauty all over again on the 32nd anniversary of her death on June 12, we can reveal how her disgraced NFL husband was convinced he was surrounded by her vengeful spirit until his cancer demise.
O.J. Haunted By Nicole's Ghost
Simpson was infamously acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman, but a pal of his told he was haunted and terrorized by her ghost ever since.
Pal Vernon Nelson said O.J. shockingly confessed to him "Nicole haunts me from the afterlife. I have night terrors from her. She appears at random, at night… and is always calling me a coward. She's always laughing at me. She won't let me be. She has fun taunting me."
While Simpson beat the murder rap at his criminal trial, he was found responsible for Nicole and Ronald's gruesome stabbing deaths in a civil lawsuit in 1997. Later, during his 2007 trial for the armed robbery of memorabilia dealers, The Juice was overheard talking to an invisible presence during a plane ride with his bail bondsman Miguel Pereira.
"He looks over towards the window and he starts talking with an imaginary per- son right there and I hear the name Nicole," recalls Miguel. "He tells her, 'Why you f------ with me?'" as he stares out the window.
"I say, 'Hey, O.J., keep it down. There's people here on the plane.' He says, 'No, no, no… stop messing with me. Look at what you have done to me now!' And he's actually shouting at his own reflection from the window."
During his trial, he stayed with Miguel, who added "One night I hear a conversation and it feels like he was yelling at someone. He says, 'It's my past, it's haunting me.'" Miguel asked if it's about the murders and said Simpson "goes, 'Yeah. Things happened that day that just should not have happened. And things got out of control.'"
Chilling Mid-Flight Outburst
The recollections of Simpson's haunted final years comes after RadarOnline.com revealed O.J. made a deathbed confession 20 years after the murders of Nicole and Ron Goldman.
A prison snitch who spent time inside with the killer told us: "O.J. believes he's going to be dead soon and doesn't want to go to hell. He was determined to get it off his chest."
Sources also told us "The Juice" was convinced in 2014 he had contracted a deadly blood disease from his jailhouse lover, Jazmena Jameson, who is HIV positive. Jazmena, a transsexual in their 40s, said he engaged in oral sex with Simpson three times, adding: "I could have given O.J. AIDS!"
A source told us at the time Simpson "could be dead in as little as four weeks' time."
Deathbed Confession Shock
The prison insider told us: "Now O.J., on his deathbed, has finally copped to the brutal slaughters of Nicole and Ron. He said, 'I did it, so what!' O.J. added, 'Yes, I killed the b---- – and I'd do it again if I had the chance!'"
Despite O.J.'s confession, there will never be justice for the victims' families, who have never recovered from the horrific double murder on June 12, 1994.
Ron's father Fred Goldman waged a decades-long "war of words" with his son's killer.
Although O.J.'s life appears to be ending behind bars, Fred has said: "It's not the kind of punishment I would have wanted. He should have had a needle stuck in his arm."
And Ron's heartbroken sister Kim told us: "I think he's a murdering, narcissistic sociopath … I'd love to see him die a slow death in prison. Now I just want him to die."
Bronco Chase Recalled
Nicole and Ron were stabbed to death in Los Angeles. After a nationally televised, low-speed police chase in a white Ford Bronco, Simpson was arrested.
In October 1995, following a heavily publicized eight-month trial, a jury acquitted him of the murders.
But in a 1997 civil trial, a jury found Simpson liable for the wrongful deaths of Brown and Goldman. He was ordered to pay $33.5million in damages to their families, though a large portion of this debt remains largely unsatisfied.
In September 2007, Simpson led a group of men into a Las Vegas hotel room to steal sports memorabilia that he claimed was rightfully his. He was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008 and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison.
Simpson served nine years at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada before being granted parole in 2017.
He lived out his remaining years in Florida and Nevada before passing away.
To mark the 32nd anniversary of Nicole and Ron's deaths on June 12, her family and advocacy groups are hosting candlelight vigils and memorializing the day.