EXCLUSIVE: OJ Simpson Died Haunted by Ghost of Slain Ex-Wife Nicole — 'She Gives Me Night Terrors'

Simpson was infamously acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman, but a pal of his told he was haunted and terrorized by her ghost ever since.

Pal Vernon Nelson said O.J. shockingly confessed to him "Nicole haunts me from the afterlife. I have night terrors from her. She appears at random, at night… and is always calling me a coward. She's always laughing at me. She won't let me be. She has fun taunting me."

While Simpson beat the murder rap at his criminal trial, he was found responsible for Nicole and Ronald's gruesome stabbing deaths in a civil lawsuit in 1997. Later, during his 2007 trial for the armed robbery of memorabilia dealers, The Juice was overheard talking to an invisible presence during a plane ride with his bail bondsman Miguel Pereira.

"He looks over towards the window and he starts talking with an imaginary per- son right there and I hear the name Nicole," recalls Miguel. "He tells her, 'Why you f------ with me?'" as he stares out the window.

"I say, 'Hey, O.J., keep it down. There's people here on the plane.' He says, 'No, no, no… stop messing with me. Look at what you have done to me now!' And he's actually shouting at his own reflection from the window."

During his trial, he stayed with Miguel, who added "One night I hear a conversation and it feels like he was yelling at someone. He says, 'It's my past, it's haunting me.'" Miguel asked if it's about the murders and said Simpson "goes, 'Yeah. Things happened that day that just should not have happened. And things got out of control.'"