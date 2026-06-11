EXCLUSIVE: OJ Simpson's Deathbed Nicole Brown Murder Confession Revealed on 32nd Anniversary of Her Slaying — 'I Did It, So What?!'
June 11 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
"I did it, so what!" – with those shocking words, O.J. Simpson made a deathbed confession 20 years after the murders of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman.
In a bombshell exclusive ahead of the 32nd anniversary of Nicole and Ron's slaughter, RadarOnline.com has learned the disgraced football great "came clean" decades ago to a "prison snitch."
'I Did It, So What!'
The "snitch" told us: "O.J. believes he's going to be dead soon and doesn't want to go to hell. He was determined to get it off his chest."
Sources also told Radar, "The Juice" was convinced in 2014 he had contracted a deadly blood disease from his jailhouse lover, Jazmena Jameson, who is HIV positive.
Jazmena, a transsexual in their 40s, said they engaged in oral s-x with Simpson three times, adding: "I could have given O.J. AIDS!" An insider told us at the time Simpson "could be dead in as little as four weeks' time."
Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 slayings of Nicole and Ron. But he went on to serve time at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada for a 2008 bungled robbery attempt.
The prison insider told Radar when he was doing time: "Now O.J., on his deathbed, has finally copped to the brutal slaughters of Nicole and Ron. He said, 'I did it, so what!' "O.J. added, 'Yes, I killed the b---- – and I'd do it again if I had the chance!'"
Despite Simpson's confession, there will never be justice for the victims' families, who have never recovered from the horrific double murder on June 12, 1994.
Ron's father, Fred Goldman, waged a decades-long "war of words" with his son's killer.
Although Simpson's life appeared to be ending behind bars, Fred had said, "It's not the kind of punishment I would have wanted. He should have had a needle stuck in his arm."
And Ron's heartbroken sister Kim had told us: "I think he's a murdering, narcissistic sociopath … I'd love to see him die a slow death in prison. Now I just want him to die."
Secret Vault Hides Weapon
Simpson may have confessed to the killings, but he still took a grim secret to his grave – where he's hidden the murder knife and the bloody shoes.
Radar has reported how Simpson kept the weapon – believed to be a German Stiletto – and was negotiating to sell it to a wealthy collector for an astounding $5million.
Sources also disclosed Simpson still had the famous size 12 Bruno Magli shoes, which were worn at the crime scene.
As part of Simpson's cover-up following the murders, he had buddies secretly rent storage bins for him to hide certain items, without knowing what they were.
"He bragged that he had the knife and shoes in a waterproof metal box," an insider told us.
Radar reported at the time he once told a confidant: "What do you want me to tell ya, man! Do you want me to spell out where X marks the spot? C'mon, get a life. That's for just me to know."
Should the shoes ever be recovered, they could be worth more than the knife. On the memorabilia market, insiders still said they could fetch as much as $6million.
Simpson claimed he never owned a pair of "those ugly a-- shoes."
Our source had noted: "O.J. may have confessed to the murders, but now, with his believing his life is over, he could take the whereabouts of the knife and the shoes to the grave. It's possible they now may never be found!"
Trial Verdict Sparks Fury
Simpson died of prostate cancer on April 10, 2024, at the age of 76. Before his death, the former NFL star transitioned from an American sports hero to one of the most polarizing figures in modern history due to the 1994 murder charges of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend Ron.
On June 12, 1994, Nicole and Ron were stabbed to death in Los Angeles. After a nationally televised, low-speed police chase in a white Ford Bronco, Simpson was arrested.
In October 1995, following a heavily publicized eight-month trial, a jury acquitted him of the murders. But in a 1997 civil trial, a jury found Simpson liable for the wrongful deaths of Brown and Goldman.
He was ordered to pay $33.5million in damages to their families, though a large portion of this debt remains largely unsatisfied.
In September 2007, Simpson led a group of men into a Las Vegas hotel room to steal sports memorabilia that he claimed was rightfully his. He was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008 and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison.
Simpson served nine years at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada before being granted parole in 2017.
He lived out his remaining years in Florida and Nevada before passing away.
To mark the 32nd anniversary of Nicole and Ron's deaths on June 12, her family and advocacy groups are hosting candlelight vigils and memorializing the day.