EXCLUSIVE: OJ Simpson's Deathbed Nicole Brown Murder Confession Revealed on 32nd Anniversary of Her Slaying — 'I Did It, So What?!'

The "snitch" told us: "O.J. believes he's going to be dead soon and doesn't want to go to hell. He was determined to get it off his chest."

Sources also told Radar, "The Juice" was convinced in 2014 he had contracted a deadly blood disease from his jailhouse lover, Jazmena Jameson, who is HIV positive.

Jazmena, a transsexual in their 40s, said they engaged in oral s-x with Simpson three times, adding: "I could have given O.J. AIDS!" An insider told us at the time Simpson "could be dead in as little as four weeks' time."

Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 slayings of Nicole and Ron. But he went on to serve time at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada for a 2008 bungled robbery attempt.

The prison insider told Radar when he was doing time: "Now O.J., on his deathbed, has finally copped to the brutal slaughters of Nicole and Ron. He said, 'I did it, so what!' "O.J. added, 'Yes, I killed the b---- – and I'd do it again if I had the chance!'"

Despite Simpson's confession, there will never be justice for the victims' families, who have never recovered from the horrific double murder on June 12, 1994.

Ron's father, Fred Goldman, waged a decades-long "war of words" with his son's killer.

Although Simpson's life appeared to be ending behind bars, Fred had said, "It's not the kind of punishment I would have wanted. He should have had a needle stuck in his arm."

And Ron's heartbroken sister Kim had told us: "I think he's a murdering, narcissistic sociopath … I'd love to see him die a slow death in prison. Now I just want him to die."