Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > OJ Simpson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Mark Fuhrman Freed O.J. Simpson — Lies, Errors and Racist Rants From Late Cop Gave Lawyers Keys to Acquittal for NFL Killer

mark fuhrman lies oj simpson acquittal
Source: MEGA

Mark Fuhrman's lies and racist remarks helped O.J. Simpson secure his acquittal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 3 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Disgraced cop Mark Fuhrman went to his grave eaten up with shame – after his lies handed accused murderer O.J. Simpson a get out of jail free card, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fuhrman – who died May 12 at age 74 of throat cancer – was one of the first LAPD detectives on the scene to investigate the June 1994 killings of Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Investigators believed the former NFL star was the killer and collected a bloody glove found at the murder scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Trial Testimony Backfired Spectacularly

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Johnnie Cochran used Mark Fuhrman's recorded racial slurs to challenge his credibility during O.J. Simpson's murder trial.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Johnnie Cochran used Mark Fuhrman's recorded racial slurs to challenge his credibility during O.J. Simpson's murder trial.

Article continues below advertisement

During O.J.'s infamous Trial of the Century, prosecutors put Fuhrman on the stand – and O.J's Dream Team of defense attorneys ripped him to shreds. They accused Fuhrman of being a racist, an accusation he flatly denied.

But in tapes the veteran cop made with a screenwriter in the 1980s, Fuhrman repeatedly used the N-word, and O.J.'s attorneys played the tapes in court. O.J.'s lead lawyer, the late Johnnie Cochran, likened Fuhrman to [Adolf] Hitler, calling him a "lying, perjuring, genocidal racist."

With the Dream Team arguing racial bias along with claims the cops planted the glove, a jury found Simpson not guilty in October 1995.

O.J. was later found liable for the deaths in a civil suit, while Fuhrman pleaded no contest to perjury. He retired from the LAPD in 1995.

Article continues below advertisement

Fuhrman Insisted He Wasn't Racist

Article continues below advertisement
Fuhrman later apologized for using a racial slur but continued to deny planting evidence against O.J. Simpson.
Source: MEGA

Fuhrman later apologized for using a racial slur but continued to deny planting evidence against O.J. Simpson.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, Fuhrman apologized for using the slur, saying in one interview it was "the worst piece of judgment that I've probably used," adding, "I am not a racist."

He also insisted he hadn't planted evidence against O.J. and claimed the "jury was set up to acquit," while also admitting some of the police work in the case had been "sloppy."

But Fuhrman said it was unlikely that he'd ever convince people that he was not motivated by racism, noting, "I don't think I'm going to ever change that completely."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Prez Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Hunter Biden

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden's Drug Addiction Crisis Exposed — Stepmom Jill Reveals Family's Two Desperate Interventions to Save Joe's Struggling Son Fell Apart

Jill Biden

EXCLUSIVE Jill Biden Recalls Screaming at Priest Giving Joe His Last Rites During Former Prez's Near-Fatal Health Crisis

Article continues below advertisement
Alan Dershowitz said Fuhrman's conduct helped O.J. Simpson's defense secure a not-guilty verdict.
Source: DC2 / MPT / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Alan Dershowitz said Fuhrman's conduct helped O.J. Simpson's defense secure a not-guilty verdict.

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, a member of O.J.'s Dream Team, said Fuhrman's "actions helped us win the O.J. case" because of his use of the N-word.

O.J. died in April 2024 at age 76. His longtime attorney Malcolm LaVergne said: "O.J. was very thankful for Mark Fuhrman because Mark Fuhrman blew up the case for prosecutors," adding O.J. regarded Fuhrman as his "get out of jail free card."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.