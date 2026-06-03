EXCLUSIVE: How Mark Fuhrman Freed O.J. Simpson — Lies, Errors and Racist Rants From Late Cop Gave Lawyers Keys to Acquittal for NFL Killer

Disgraced cop Mark Fuhrman went to his grave eaten up with shame – after his lies handed accused murderer O.J. Simpson a get out of jail free card, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fuhrman – who died May 12 at age 74 of throat cancer – was one of the first LAPD detectives on the scene to investigate the June 1994 killings of Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Investigators believed the former NFL star was the killer and collected a bloody glove found at the murder scene.