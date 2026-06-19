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Home > News > Joe Biden

Joe Biden Seen 'Mumbling to Himself' and Requires Stage Direction as 'Confused' Ex-Prez, 83, Sparks Further Health Fears at Barack Obama's Library Opening

picture of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden has sparked fresh health fears by appearing to mumble and looked disorientated on stage at Barak Obama's presidential center opening.

June 19 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

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Joe Biden had sparked fresh health fears after he was seen mumbling and lingering around on stage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president, 83, was appearing at Barack Obama's presidential center opening when he looked unsure where to go as dignitaries began leaving the stage.

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'Where's My Granddaughter?'

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picture of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden bizarrely asked for family members while on stage at the event.

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The awkward scenes unfolded at the star-studded dedication of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side, which was livestreamed by the Obama Foundation.

Footage showed Biden staring straight ahead into the crowd as Obama walked past him.

He was later seen remaining near the podium after much of the ceremony had ended.

Biden waved, scanned the audience and appeared to wander around as other guests moved away.

The former president then seemed to ask: "Where are the children?"

"Where's my granddaughter?" he called out moments later.

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Assistance Walking Off Stage

picture of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden was looking for direction as others walked off stage.

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Biden appeared to begin walking offstage before the footage cut away.

Other clips from the event showed him seemingly looking for direction as guests and performers crossed the stage.

He was eventually joined by his wife, former First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden’s behavior quickly attracted attention online after the rare gathering of former presidents including Obama, Biden, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

The worrying incident follows renewed scrutiny of Biden's health and his initial decision to seek a second term in 2024.

During an appearance at New York's 92nd Street Y this week, Hillary Clinton called Biden's reelection bid a "terrible mistake," arguing that Democrats may have been better positioned had there been a competitive primary process before the 2024 election.

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Wife's Stroke Fears

picture of Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden recently told she feared her husband was having a stroke during TV debate with Donald Trump.

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"Very sadly, I believe whoever emerged from that contest, whether it was the vice president or a governor or a senator or anybody else, would have beaten Donald Trump," Clinton said. "So I think it was a terrible miscalculation on the part of President Biden."

Biden faced major pressure from Democratic Party leadership to drop out of the presidential race following his disastrous debate performance against Trump. Despite opinion pieces and public calls for him to exit the race, Biden remained in the contest for more than three weeks after the debate.

Meanwhile, Jill recently wrote that she feared her husband may have been suffering a stroke following his widely criticized debate performance against then-candidate Trump in June 2024, and suggested he should not have continued his re-election campaign.

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picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump blasted Jill and credited himself fo Biden's mumbles during TV debate.

Her comments triggered a fresh outburst from Trump, he took to Truth Social to lay into the former First Lady.

"Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate, where Joe was not exactly performing to the highest level of debate standards," he wrote.

"She said that she thought he was having a 'stroke,' and various other really bad things, and yet never rushed onto the stage to help her troubled husband, as any good wife would do," he claimed.

The MAGA president then credited himself for her husband's stumbles, brushing off the health concerns Jill highlighted.

"The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing prior to his near total collapse.

"In other words, as many have asked, did my strong performance in that debate cause him to plain and simple 'choke,' leading to his ignominious defeat, or were other reasons the cause? Nobody else knows the answer to that, BUT I DO!!!"

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