Joe Biden Seen 'Mumbling to Himself' and Requires Stage Direction as 'Confused' Ex-Prez, 83, Sparks Further Health Fears at Barack Obama's Library Opening

The awkward scenes unfolded at the star-studded dedication of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side, which was livestreamed by the Obama Foundation.

Footage showed Biden staring straight ahead into the crowd as Obama walked past him.

He was later seen remaining near the podium after much of the ceremony had ended.

Biden waved, scanned the audience and appeared to wander around as other guests moved away.

The former president then seemed to ask: "Where are the children?"

"Where's my granddaughter?" he called out moments later.