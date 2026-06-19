EXCLUSIVE: Radar Decodes All the Hidden Digs in Brooklyn Beckham's World Cup Advert He 'Used to Cruelly Attack Doting Family'

The "Nepo brat," 27, featured in a campaign for delivery service DoorDash tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup , prompting fresh scrutiny of his relationship with his doting parents, David Beckham , 51, and Victoria Beckham , 52.

Brooklyn Beckham has deepened speculation about his strained relationship with his famous family after starring in a World Cup-themed advertisement, which sources told RadarOnline.com is packed with a series of pointed references to the ongoing rift.

Brooklyn and his family have been left estranged in recent months, with friends claiming communication has become increasingly limited.

The World Cup advertisement has now become the focus of intense online discussion, with fans dissecting several visual details they believe allude to the family's private difficulties.

In the commercial, Brooklyn looks directly at the camera and says: "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... ."

Smirking, he then adds: "It's a long story."

While the comments could be interpreted in several ways, sources close to the Beckham family suggested the advert's presentation had caused "deep hurt" to Brooklyn's former footballer dad and his wife.

One source told us: "There is a real sense of sadness and disbelief about this. The family has spent months trying to keep any private hurt behind closed doors, so to see something that appears to reference such a painful situation in a commercial setting has landed badly.

"David and Victoria have found the estrangement incredibly difficult and, despite everything that has happened, they have never stopped hoping the relationship can be repaired."