EXCLUSIVE: Radar Decodes All the Hidden Digs in Brooklyn Beckham's World Cup Advert He 'Used to Cruelly Attack Doting Family'
June 19 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham has deepened speculation about his strained relationship with his famous family after starring in a World Cup-themed advertisement, which sources told RadarOnline.com is packed with a series of pointed references to the ongoing rift.
The "Nepo brat," 27, featured in a campaign for delivery service DoorDash tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, prompting fresh scrutiny of his relationship with his doting parents, David Beckham, 51, and Victoria Beckham, 52.
Ad Sparks Beckham Family Drama
Brooklyn and his family have been left estranged in recent months, with friends claiming communication has become increasingly limited.
The World Cup advertisement has now become the focus of intense online discussion, with fans dissecting several visual details they believe allude to the family's private difficulties.
In the commercial, Brooklyn looks directly at the camera and says: "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home... ."
Smirking, he then adds: "It's a long story."
While the comments could be interpreted in several ways, sources close to the Beckham family suggested the advert's presentation had caused "deep hurt" to Brooklyn's former footballer dad and his wife.
One source told us: "There is a real sense of sadness and disbelief about this. The family has spent months trying to keep any private hurt behind closed doors, so to see something that appears to reference such a painful situation in a commercial setting has landed badly.
"David and Victoria have found the estrangement incredibly difficult and, despite everything that has happened, they have never stopped hoping the relationship can be repaired."
Beckham Family Left Devastated by 'Insensitive' Ad
"That's why people close to them are struggling to understand the thinking behind the ad," the insider continued. From their perspective, this is a deeply personal family matter, not something that should be turned into a punchline or woven into a marketing campaign. Whether that was the intention or not, many of those around the family feel it comes across as insensitive.
"The overwhelming feeling is that there are real people at the center of this who have been genuinely hurt by the breakdown in communication.
"They have been trying to navigate that quietly and with dignity. Seeing elements that appear to play on that heartache has left some questioning who thought it was a sensible move and whether anyone stopped to consider how it would affect those on the receiving end."
Among the details in the TV promo that have attracted attention was a stack of unopened letters visible on a coffee table.
Some social media users suggested the letters could be interpreted as a reference to relatives attempting to reconnect with Brooklyn, although neither he nor DoorDash has commented on such claims.
It comes after he accused his parents of staging a recent visit to his home by his sister Harper, in which she delivered a letter at his mansion when he wasn't home.
Hidden Snubs Discovered in Brutal TV Commercial
Fans also noted the appearance of a wristwatch placed prominently on the table. Brooklyn has previously been linked to a Patek Philippe Nautilus given to him by David for his 21st birthday, leading some observers to speculate that the choice of a different watch was a deliberate dig at his father.
Another object drawing attention was a snow globe that appeared to depict a London scene.
Online commentators suggested it could reference Victoria, who has previously spoken publicly about treasured handmade snow globes given to her by her children.
According to friends, David and Victoria learned of the campaign at the same time as the public.
One family friend said, "The truth is that nobody in the family was given any warning that this was coming. There was no phone call, no conversation, and no effort to prepare them for what they were about to see. They discovered it in the same way as everyone else – by seeing it online once it had already been released.
"That has become one of the most painful aspects of the situation. There was a time when they would have been among the first people to know about major developments in Brooklyn's life. Now they are often left piecing things together from social media posts, press coverage, and messages from other people who have already seen it."
Brooklyn Beckham Cutting Ties with Parents Completely
The pal continued, "Friends say there is a growing feeling that the family is operating in the dark. Whether it's a new project, a public appearance, or something more personal, they are increasingly finding out after the fact. For parents, that can be incredibly upsetting because it reinforces just how much distance has opened up.
"It's not necessarily the advert itself that has shocked them most. It's the realization that once again, they were completely out of the loop. That has sadly become the norm, and it serves as another reminder of how disconnected the relationship has become."
Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31, has frequently been mentioned in reports surrounding the family tensions, although representatives for the couple have repeatedly rejected suggestions she exerts undue influence over him.
Brooklyn's sister Harper, 14, was recently photographed attempting to deliver a handwritten note to her brother's home before discovering he was not there.
Brooklyn's representatives later questioned the circumstances surrounding the photographs, stating: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all – this was choreographed for the cameras."
A friend of the family disputed the characterization and said, "We are talking about a little sister merely dropping off a note because she has no contact and misses him. Brooklyn is increasingly isolated from reality."