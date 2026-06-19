EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Making of Daniel Craig's 'Casino Royale' as James Bond Movie Turns 20

Directed by Martin Campbell, the movie marked the debut of Daniel Craig as 007 and was adapted from Ian Fleming's very first Bond novel. The film's impact continues to resonate nearly two decades later.

Unlike many earlier Bond adventures, Casino Royale begins with Bond earning his "00" status. The story follows him as he tracks a terrorist financier, Le Chiffre, played chillingly by Mads Mikkelsen.

Bond's mission leads him to a high-stakes poker tournament at the Casino Royale in Montenegro, where Le Chiffre hopes to recover money lost in a failed terrorist scheme. Along the way, Bond meets Treasury agent Vesper Lynd, portrayed by Eva Green, who becomes far more than a typical Bond love interest.

Their romance ultimately reshapes Bond emotionally and ends in heartbreak in Venice. The film closes with Bond fully embracing his legendary identity, delivering the now-iconic introduction: "The name's Bond, James Bond."