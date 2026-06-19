EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Hollowed Out Again — Tinseltown is Turning Into Bone Zone, With Demi Moore, Ryan Seacrest and Olivia Wilde Leading Cast of Shrinking Stars

Pin-thin Demi Moore's startling appearance at the Cannes Film Festival is sending shock waves through Hollywood – with fans, friends and doctors expressing fears the once foxy actress is starving herself into an early grave.

As these photos clearly show, the 63-year-old Substance star has lost so much weight, eyewitnesses say she now looks like a bag of bones. One doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com pegged her weight at a barely there 79 pounds and added that it appears as if she's lost as much as 45 pounds from her diminutive 5-foot-3 frame over the last several years.

The physician, Florida longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, also called Moore's weight loss a "medical emergency" and warned she should check into a hospital immediately before something dire happens.

"She's lost so much muscle and bone that she is at high risk for fractures, falling and heart failure," Mirkin said. "When you lose muscle, you also lose heart muscle, and that puts you at risk of coronary failure and even death."