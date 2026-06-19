EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Hollowed Out Again — Tinseltown is Turning Into Bone Zone, With Demi Moore, Ryan Seacrest and Olivia Wilde Leading Cast of Shrinking Stars
June 19 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Hollywood is skinny again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fears For Demi
Pin-thin Demi Moore's startling appearance at the Cannes Film Festival is sending shock waves through Hollywood – with fans, friends and doctors expressing fears the once foxy actress is starving herself into an early grave.
As these photos clearly show, the 63-year-old Substance star has lost so much weight, eyewitnesses say she now looks like a bag of bones. One doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com pegged her weight at a barely there 79 pounds and added that it appears as if she's lost as much as 45 pounds from her diminutive 5-foot-3 frame over the last several years.
The physician, Florida longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, also called Moore's weight loss a "medical emergency" and warned she should check into a hospital immediately before something dire happens.
"She's lost so much muscle and bone that she is at high risk for fractures, falling and heart failure," Mirkin said. "When you lose muscle, you also lose heart muscle, and that puts you at risk of coronary failure and even death."
Meanwhile, Dr. Stuart Fischer of Manhattan noted: "She looks like a scarecrow." (Neither doctor has treated Moore.)
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Moore is only the latest Tinseltown celeb to look suddenly skeletal amid the industry's obsession with diet-suppressing drugs like Ozempic.
As a source said, she's struggled with eating disorders in the past and been hung up on her weight since a producer told her early in her career that she needed to slim down, an episode she called "humiliating."
Other sources suspect stress is to blame, as Moore's hair also appeared unusually thin at Cannes. Doctors said anxiety can lead to hair loss, and the photos come only months after her private diary was reportedly discovered in an airport storage unit once belonging to her ex-hubby Bruce Willis.
The intimate pages – splashed in public for all to see – described her infidelities, emotional anguish and former cocaine abuse.
Meanwhile, she is also struggling with 71-year-old Willis' dissolution from frontotemporal dementia – a disease that will ultimately rob the Die Hard hero of all motor function and the ability to communicate.
"It must be quite a bit to manage all at once," a source shared. "But she still looks terrible if she were at death's door."
Tinseltown Turns Into Bone Zone
Scary-skinny Ryan Seacrest set off alarm bells when he appeared at a cancer fundraiser in L.A. on May 1 – his emaciated appearance had people speculating the 51-year-old might need a checkup himself stat!
Though a rep previously said Seacrest is happy and in great health, one social media observer dubbed the Wheel of Fortune host "Skeletor" due to his apparent weight loss.
And he's just one of many stars who've taken their slimdown efforts into terrifying territory.
Observers gasped at Margot Robbie's sunken cheeks and protruding collarbones at Paris Fashion Week in March, with some observers saying the Barbie star looked more ER than runway ready. On social media, fans expressed their fears for the 35-year-old.
"She looks exhausted and too thin, which is making her look older," one user posted.
Olivia Wilde also looked like a shadow of her former self at the San Francisco International Film Festival in April.
The 42-year-old's eyes were bugging out of her face like E.T., leading her brother, Charles Cockburn, to jokingly ask her on an Instagram Story, "Do you care to address recent rumors that you're a resurrected corpse?"
After Wilde blamed a "fisheye lens" and a bad camera angle, journalist Megyn Kelly flamed her, saying, "She looks skeletal. She looks like she should go into the hospital right now." An insider says Olivia hasn't lost any weight.
Many blame Tinseltown's Ozempic epidemic for the rash of shriveled stars.
Some – including Sharon Osbourne, Whoopi Goldberg and Kathy Bates – have openly admitted taking GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro.
Doctors' Warnings Revealed
But doctors warned the meds – first developed to treat diabetes – have risks and side effects.
"It is important to consult with a board-certified physician who will determine whether it's safe for you to use Ozempic based on your medical history," advised Dr. Jody A. Levine.
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin explains the drugs cause patients to stop feeling hungry, so they sometimes don't eat enough to get proper nutrition.
"You're not getting enough calories or protein, which results in significant loss of muscle and bone because you don't just lose fat," Mirkin told RadarOnline.com. "People end up unintentionally starving themselves, and that's why no one should ever begin these drugs without instruction on diet and exercise."