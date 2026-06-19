EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William and Princess Kate 'Fought Through Months of Anxiety' Before Deciding to Send Son George to Elite Eton School
June 19 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Prince William and Princess Kate have finally settled one of the most closely watched decisions of their family life, choosing Eton College for Prince George after what sources now told RadarOnline.com was the result of months of careful deliberation and parental anxiety over the future king's education.
The doting parents of George, 12, have confirmed their eldest child will attend the prestigious Berkshire school attended by generations of royals, politicians, and public figures.
Prince George's Future Finally Decided
While Eton had long been regarded as the leading contender, those close to the family say the decision was far from automatic.
William and Kate are understood to have spent considerable time weighing the advantages and disadvantages of several schools, including Marlborough College – Kate's alma mater – before concluding that Eton offered the right balance of tradition, proximity, and opportunity.
A source told us: "This was one of the most important parenting decisions William and Kate have faced, and they approached it with an enormous sense of responsibility. From the outset, they were acutely aware that where George spends his teenage years will have a lasting impact not only on his education but also on his confidence, friendships, character, and preparation for the unique role that awaits him in the future.
"Contrary to assumptions that Eton was always a foregone conclusion because of William's own history there, the couple spent many months discussing every possible option in detail. William and Kate visited schools, spoke to trusted advisers, and carefully weighed the advantages and disadvantages of each environment before reaching a decision."
The insider claimed, "There was also a considerable amount of anxiety behind the scenes because George's circumstances are unlike those of almost any other child. William and Kate have always been determined to give him as grounded and normal an upbringing as possible while recognizing that he is growing up under extraordinary scrutiny and with enormous expectations on his shoulders.
"Finding a school that could offer academic excellence, security, privacy, and the opportunity to develop his own independence was incredibly important to them.
"They didn't want to choose a school simply because tradition pointed them in that direction. They wanted to feel confident they had explored every avenue and made the decision that was genuinely best for George as an individual."
Eton emerged as the frontrunner as early as the beginning of the current school year, sources say.
Marlborough College reportedly impressed both William and Kate during their visits, but Eton's location near the family's Windsor home, combined with William's own positive experiences there during the 1990s, proved influential.
The choice also reflects the couple's wider approach to raising their children. Since George's birth, William and Kate have sought to balance royal tradition with a modern family life that places significant emphasis on privacy, stability, and close family relationships.
'What Is Best for George As A Son, Not Just As A Future King?'
A royal source said: "Throughout the entire process, William and Kate kept coming back to the same question: 'What is best for George as a son, not just as a future king?'
"Family considerations shaped every aspect of their thinking. They have always been fiercely protective of their children and have worked hard to shield them from the more difficult aspects of royal life for as long as possible.
"At the same time, they understand that George's future will bring responsibilities unlike those faced by most young people. Finding a school that could help him navigate both sides of that reality was enormously important to them.
"The location of Eton became a particularly persuasive factor because it allows George to take an important step toward independence without feeling disconnected from home.
"Those close to the family say both William and Kate took great comfort from the fact that Windsor is only a short distance away. Like any parents facing the prospect of a child leaving home, there were understandable concerns about such a major transition.
"Knowing they will remain nearby and able to see him regularly helped make that prospect far easier to accept and gave them confidence that the move would not come at the expense of the close family bond they have worked so hard to create."
The decision inevitably draws comparisons with previous generations of the royal family.
King Charles, 77, famously endured an unhappy experience at Gordonstoun in Scotland, later describing the school as "Colditz in kilts."
William's own time at Eton, however, is widely regarded as having been positive.
The school offered him a degree of independence during a turbulent period marked by the breakdown of his parents' marriage and intense public scrutiny.