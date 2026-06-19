EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William and Princess Kate 'Fought Through Months of Anxiety' Before Deciding to Send Son George to Elite Eton School

The doting parents of George, 12, have confirmed their eldest child will attend the prestigious Berkshire school attended by generations of royals, politicians, and public figures.

Prince William and Princess Kate have finally settled one of the most closely watched decisions of their family life, choosing Eton College for Prince George after what sources now told RadarOnline.com was the result of months of careful deliberation and parental anxiety over the future king's education.

While Eton had long been regarded as the leading contender, those close to the family say the decision was far from automatic.

William and Kate are understood to have spent considerable time weighing the advantages and disadvantages of several schools, including Marlborough College – Kate's alma mater – before concluding that Eton offered the right balance of tradition, proximity, and opportunity.

A source told us: "This was one of the most important parenting decisions William and Kate have faced, and they approached it with an enormous sense of responsibility. From the outset, they were acutely aware that where George spends his teenage years will have a lasting impact not only on his education but also on his confidence, friendships, character, and preparation for the unique role that awaits him in the future.

"Contrary to assumptions that Eton was always a foregone conclusion because of William's own history there, the couple spent many months discussing every possible option in detail. William and Kate visited schools, spoke to trusted advisers, and carefully weighed the advantages and disadvantages of each environment before reaching a decision."