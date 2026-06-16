The Royal Legacy Continues: Prince George to Attend Same School as Dad William and Uncle Harry — Following Princess Diana's Dream

William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are said to have toured several schools for their eldest child before settling on one very familiar to the monarch-in-waiting.

For the doting parents, it will be a relief to have George so close to home, as Eton is less than four miles from the family's "forever home," Forest Lodge in Great Windsor Park.

The soon-to-be teenager currently attends The Lambrook School along with his siblings Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8. The trio began their studies at the Berkshire coed prep school for children ages 3 through 13 after the Waleses moved from Kensington Palace to Windsor's Adelaide Cottage in 2022.

It's so close to the family's home that both William and Kate have frequently been spotted making school drop-offs and pickups with their brood.