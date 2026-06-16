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Home > Royals News > Prince George

The Royal Legacy Continues: Prince George to Attend Same School as Dad William and Uncle Harry — Following Princess Diana's Dream

Photo of Princes George, William and Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince George will be attending the same elite prep school as his father and uncle did.

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June 16 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

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Prince George is set to follow directly in his father Prince William, and Uncle Harry's footsteps when it comes to his education, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kensington Palace has confirmed the 12-year-old future king will begin his studies in September at the elite Eton College, the same prestigious boarding school William, 44, attended during his teenage years, cementing yet another royal tradition in the making.

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Prince George Willl Be Minutes From Home by Going to Eton College

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Prince William and Family
Source: MEGA

The Wales family is incredibly tight knit so nearby Eton College is perfect for Prince George's next education steps.

William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are said to have toured several schools for their eldest child before settling on one very familiar to the monarch-in-waiting.

For the doting parents, it will be a relief to have George so close to home, as Eton is less than four miles from the family's "forever home," Forest Lodge in Great Windsor Park.

The soon-to-be teenager currently attends The Lambrook School along with his siblings Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8. The trio began their studies at the Berkshire coed prep school for children ages 3 through 13 after the Waleses moved from Kensington Palace to Windsor's Adelaide Cottage in 2022.

It's so close to the family's home that both William and Kate have frequently been spotted making school drop-offs and pickups with their brood.

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Princess Diana Wanted To Break Tradition and Send Prince William to Eton

Photo of Princess Diana and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana pushed heavily for Prince William to attend Eton, as both her father and brother were graduates.

William's mother, the late Princess Diana, was reportedly the driving force in sending both her firstborn and his younger brother, Prince Harry, to Eton, forgoing King Charles III's alma mater, Gordonstoun in Scotland.

All three of the late Queen Elizabeth II's sons attended the school in the brutally wet and cold part of the country, as did their father, Prince Philip.

Diana "insisted the boys be sent to board at Eton College," author Edward White wrote in his 2025 book, Dianaworld: An Obsession.

In the late Princess of Wales' mind, "the Englishness that Diana wanted to install in her children was aristocratic rather than royal."

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Prince William Made Lifelong Friends at Eton College

Phhoto of Prince William
Source: MEGA

The tight circle of friends Prince William made at Eton remain his closest confidantes today.

According to royal biographers, William preferred Eton after touring several schools and finding its academic atmosphere and diverse student body a better fit for his personality and future role.

The decision proved pivotal. During his years at the prestigious Berkshire boarding school, William forged a loyal inner circle of friends who have remained by his side for nearly three decades.

One of George's godparents, William van Cutsem, attended Eton with the prince. Two more Etonians, Thomas van Straubenzee and James Meade, are Princess Charlotte's godfathers, while three other Eton pals were chosen to be godparents to Prince Louis.

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Prince George Will Remain Close to His Grandfather King Charles

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Photo of Prince George
Source: MEGA

Prince George will still be close enough to home to learn more about his future from from grandfather King Charles III.

William's years at Eton placed him within easy reach of Windsor Castle, allowing him to spend valuable time with Queen Elizabeth II as she began quietly grooming her grandson for the throne. The future king's proximity to the monarch gave him an insider's education in royal life long before he entered adulthood.

That will also serve George well, as he will be able to continue spending more time with his grandfather and take in how he handles his role as king by staying so close to home.

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