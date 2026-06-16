Anna Kepner Murder Case Drama Erupts as Accused Killer's Step-Grandmother Calls for Charges Against His Parents Over Cruise Ship Death

In a bombshell interview with CBS, Ziske claimed the tragedy could have been prevented and accused the parents of creating what she described as a "recipe for disaster" by allegedly allowing circumstances that put the teenagers in a dangerous situation.

Her comments mark one of the most explosive public statements made by a member of Hudson's family since the 16-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse in connection with Kepner’s death.

As Radar previously reported, prosecutors allege Hudson strangled his stepsister inside their cabin during the family vacation before hiding her body beneath a bed. Authorities have accused the teen of attempting to conceal evidence in the aftermath of the killing.