Anna Kepner Murder Case Drama Erupts as Accused Killer's Step-Grandmother Calls for Charges Against His Parents Over Cruise Ship Death
June 16 2026, Published 7:33 p.m. ET
The family of accused teen killer Timothy Hudson is now publicly pointing fingers at Anna Kepner’s father and stepmother, igniting a fresh controversy in the shocking cruise ship murder case that has captivated the nation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hudson’s step-grandmother, Sonya Ziske, is calling on authorities to investigate whether the adults responsible for supervising the teens should also face criminal consequences following the death of 18-year-old Anna aboard a Carnival Cruise last November.
Parents Should Be Held Accountable
In a bombshell interview with CBS, Ziske claimed the tragedy could have been prevented and accused the parents of creating what she described as a "recipe for disaster" by allegedly allowing circumstances that put the teenagers in a dangerous situation.
Her comments mark one of the most explosive public statements made by a member of Hudson's family since the 16-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse in connection with Kepner’s death.
As Radar previously reported, prosecutors allege Hudson strangled his stepsister inside their cabin during the family vacation before hiding her body beneath a bed. Authorities have accused the teen of attempting to conceal evidence in the aftermath of the killing.
Failed to Provide Adequate Supervision
Hudson has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The latest explosive family drama comes just days after Hudson suffered a major legal setback.
As Radar previously reported, a federal judge ordered the teen detained pending trial after determining he posed a danger to the community, reversing an earlier ruling that would have allowed him to remain in the custody of a relative.
The court's decision means Hudson will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.
Now, however, attention is shifting beyond the criminal allegations and toward growing questions surrounding the events leading up to the fatal night.
Examine The Parents
According to Ziske, investigators should examine whether parental decisions contributed to the circumstances that ultimately ended in tragedy.
She argued the adults responsible for the trip failed to provide adequate supervision and should be held accountable if authorities determine their actions played a role.
The relative also raised questions about reports involving alcohol consumption and Hudson’s mental health treatment, claiming she believes both may have been factors in the incident.
Ziske further defended her grandson's character, insisting she does not believe he is a violent person, despite the disturbing allegations outlined by prosecutors.
Reports Involving Alcohol to a Minor
However, her remarks stand in stark contrast to the government’s portrayal of Hudson.
Federal prosecutors have painted a chilling picture of the events surrounding Kepner's death, alleging the teen carried out a brutal attack before taking steps to cover up what happened.
Court filings previously obtained by Radar revealed investigators believe evidence recovered from the ship helped build the case against Hudson.
If convicted, Hudson faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.