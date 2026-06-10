EXCLUSIVE: Anna Kepner Murder Timeline Revealed — Prosecutors Claim Stepbrother 'Hid Her Body and Tossed Crushed Phone in Cruise Ship Trash' After Her Death

Federal prosecutors have laid out a haunting timeline in the murder case against teenager Timothy Hudson, alleging he concealed his stepsister Anna Kepner's body beneath a Carnival cruise ship bed and later attempted to destroy key evidence by discarding her damaged cell phone, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to newly unsealed detention hearing transcripts obtained by Radar, investigators told the court that Carnival Horizon surveillance footage and digital evidence paint a disturbing picture of the hours before the 18-year-old's body was discovered during the family's Caribbean vacation.

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Digital Evidence Paint a Disturbing Picture

Source: Anna Kepner/TikTok; MEGA Prosecutors alleged Kepner returned alone to the cabin she shared with Timothy Hudson around 7:38 p.m. after leaving dinner.

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Prosecutors alleged Kepner returned alone to the cabin she shared with Hudson around 7:38 p.m. after leaving dinner because she was feeling ill. Surveillance cameras never captured her leaving the room again. Federal Investigators claimed Hudson entered the cabin shortly before Kepner and remained inside for hours, only briefly stepping into the hallway while allegedly looking both directions before exiting. Investigators further alleged he later blocked Kepner's 13-year-old half-brother from entering the cabin, extending an arm across the doorway and telling him to wait because he was "changing."

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Anna Kepner's Cell Phone Recovered from a Trash Bin

Source: anna kepner/instagram When crew members finally entered the room the following morning, prosecutors said they discovered Kepner wrapped in bedding.

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When crew members finally entered the room the following morning, prosecutors said they discovered Kepner wrapped in bedding and partially shoved beneath the bed with a box of life vests placed over her in what authorities believe was an effort to hide the body. But the allegations didn't stop there. During the hearing, prosecutors revealed investigators were initially unable to locate Kepner's cell phone inside the cabin despite family members insisting she rarely went anywhere without it. The phone was eventually recovered from a trash bin near the rear of the ship after a crew member found it badly damaged with its screen smashed.

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Surveillance Footage Allegedly Showed Timothy Hudson Near Trash Bin

Source: MEGA Footage allegedly showed Hudson leaving the cabin around 9:50 a.m., walking toward the same area where the trash bin was located.

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Prosecutors claimed surveillance footage allegedly showed Hudson leaving the cabin around 9:50 a.m., walking toward the same area where the trash bin was located, and lingering there for roughly 22 seconds before returning. Investigators also relied on the ship's Wi-Fi network logs, claiming the victim’s phone appeared to travel alongside Hudson's movements throughout the vessel before ultimately connecting near the location where it was later recovered. The transcript further details prosecutors’ allegations that the victim's body showed signs consistent with mechanical asphyxiation and that forensic testing later identified male DNA in vaginal swabs that investigators contend strongly matched Hudson. Prosecutors argued those findings were consistent with a sexual assault occurring before Kepner's death.

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Source: Anna Kepner/Instagram Evidence in Kepner’s death includes surveillance footage, digital tracking records and forensic findings.