EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Livid' Over UK Security Move Granted to Princess Catherine's Sister and Husband

Prince Harry's long-running dispute over security arrangements in Britain has returned to the spotlight following reports Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, have been granted permission to strengthen security measures at their Berkshire estate – a development that has renewed debate about how protection is provided to members of the extended royal family. As RadarOnline.com has extensively reported, the Duke of Sussex, 41, and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, have spent years challenging changes to their security arrangements following their departure from royal duties in 2020 and subsequent move to California.

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Security Row Sparks Debate

Source: MEGA Pippa Middleton and James Matthews upgraded their home security.

Meanwhile, Middleton, 42, the sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and Matthews, 50, have been permitted to enhance security at Barton Court, their $22.5million estate in Berkshire, England, where they live with their three children. The development has prompted comparisons with Harry's unsuccessful legal efforts to secure taxpayer-funded police protection during visits to the UK. A source told us: "From a legal and administrative standpoint, the two situations are entirely separate, but that hasn't stopped people from drawing comparisons. Any time questions of security, public funding and members of the royal family intersect, the debate quickly becomes emotional as well as practical. "Harry has spent the better part of the last five years arguing that the changes made to his protection arrangements after he stepped back from royal duties have left him, Meghan and their children exposed when they travel to Britain. Because of that history, developments involving security and other royal-connected figures inevitably attract his supporters' attention.

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Harry Sees Double Standards

Source: MEGA Prince Harry challenged changes to his security arrangements.

"Those close to the Sussexes look at decisions that allow other high-profile individuals connected to the royal family to strengthen protection around their homes and naturally ask why Harry's own concerns have been met with so much resistance. "From their perspective, it reinforces a belief that his security worries have not been taken seriously enough, particularly given his public profile and the level of attention he continues to attract around the world. "Government officials, however, reject the idea that there is any direct comparison to be made. Their position has consistently been that Harry's dispute concerns taxpayer-funded police protection and decisions made by specialist security committees, whereas cases involving private security measures at family homes are governed by entirely different rules, processes and considerations. "That distinction is one officials continue to stress, even as public debate over the issue shows no sign of fading away, and Harry and Meghan are livid they seem to be subjected to double standards when it comes to protecting their safety compared to others linked to the royal family."

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Family Estate Gets Upgrade

Source: MEGA Matthews argued his family's high profile created a security need.

According to reports, Matthews argued his and Middleton's family's public profile created a need for stronger security measures around the property. He said: "There are implications for my family, due to their high public profile, which means there is a need for a higher level of security than would otherwise be the case if the circumstances were different." Matthews added: "Therefore, to improve security for my family, before we moved in, I arranged for an electric security gate to be erected on the drive." He continued: "Unfortunately there has been a continued need to enhance security."

Battle Over Protection Continues

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Source: MEGA Government lawyers assessed Harry's safety on a case-by-case basis.