EXCLUSIVE: Inside Cancer-Stricken Barry Manilow's Battle With Heart Problems — And the Terrifying Moment That Saved His Life

Back in 2011, the Mandy artist revealed that he'd been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it's a heart condition characterized by "irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm" that increases risks for "stroke, heart failure" and other related complications.

Manilow first discovered the concerning condition when he was driving home and felt his heart "skip a beat." Although he initially ignored it, the beating eventually became more erratic and he called his doctor.

"I think it did scare me half to death because, you know, ‘Really, my heart, there’s something wrong with my heart?’" he explained. "But he said not to worry about it and said, ‘It’s really good that you called us because that’s what you’ve got to do.’"