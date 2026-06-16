Man Identified as Organizer of the UFC White House Terror Plot Believes U.S. Government Is Run by Elites Who Sacrifice and Eat Children

In a copy of the affidavit obtained by Fox News' Bill Melugin, federal officials claimed Thomas, 32, admitted he "believes the U.S. government is run by elites who sacrifice and eat children, had involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, and are protected by President Trump," according to the report.

Thomas, who hails from Pinon Hills, California, was one of five men charged on June 16 with plotting to attack UFC America 250, with officials first becoming aware of the plot on June 10 and carrying out raids over the weekend, thwarting what could have been a horrific tragedy.

A June 13 search of Thomas' residence recovered a rifle, 30-round extended magazines for the weapon, 180 rounds of ammunition and a pistol.

He also allegedly told the group in a June 7 group chat, "$1300 gets us the drones and the charges. Yes, we should all pitch in, and we need it asap...”