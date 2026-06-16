Man Identified as Organizer of the UFC White House Terror Plot Believes U.S. Government Is Run by Elites Who Sacrifice and Eat Children
June 16 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Just hours after the FBI revealed it had foiled an alleged terror plot against Donald Trump's UFC America 250 event at the White House, one of the suspected masterminds was exposed as allegedly having bizarre and fringe beliefs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A federal arrest affidavit named Michael Alan Thomas as one of the plot organizers, who participated in a group chat about purchasing "drones and the charges" to allegedly attack the high-profile event the president hosted on June 14.
Terror Suspect Believes Political Elites 'Sacrifice and Eat Children'
In a copy of the affidavit obtained by Fox News' Bill Melugin, federal officials claimed Thomas, 32, admitted he "believes the U.S. government is run by elites who sacrifice and eat children, had involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, and are protected by President Trump," according to the report.
Thomas, who hails from Pinon Hills, California, was one of five men charged on June 16 with plotting to attack UFC America 250, with officials first becoming aware of the plot on June 10 and carrying out raids over the weekend, thwarting what could have been a horrific tragedy.
A June 13 search of Thomas' residence recovered a rifle, 30-round extended magazines for the weapon, 180 rounds of ammunition and a pistol.
He also allegedly told the group in a June 7 group chat, "$1300 gets us the drones and the charges. Yes, we should all pitch in, and we need it asap...”
Suspects Planned to Use Explosive Drones and Snipers in White House Attack
The Department of Justice announced that a second California man, Bryan Omar Roa, 24, along with Danville, Ohio, resident Tycen C. Proper, 19; Daniel K. Eskridge, 32, of Kidder, Missouri; and Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, "conspired to plan and execute a mass casualty event targeting U.S. officials in attendance at UFC Freedom 250 hosted on the White House grounds."
The men allegedly "planned to deploy drones armed with explosives in and around" the event, and in an even more nightmarish move, they allegedly "then planned to deploy snipers to fire upon 'high value targets' within the fleeing crowd."
If convicted on the conspiracy-to-commit-murder charge, each suspect could spend the rest of his life behind bars and be hit with a hefty $250,000 fine.
The men also face a separate conspiracy charge tied to alleged plans for violence on White House grounds, which carries an additional maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.
Youngest Suspect's Mom Alerted Local Authorities
When interviewed by the feds on June 11, Proper allegedly confessed that members of the group began communicating in March and quickly moved their communications to an encrypted chat app.
Court filings claimed Proper blew through approximately $3,000 in graduation money on weapons, ammunition, magazines and tactical equipment for the alleged attack.
He said the plan was to "fly small drones with explosives to detonate over the north side of the UFC arena, forcing high-value targets to evacuate the premises," with the group then shooting those individuals making their escape, according to the filing.
Proper's mother alerted authorities in Knox County, Ohio, on June 10, after becoming increasingly alarmed by her son's recent behavior and his deepening ties to individuals he had connected with online.
The tip triggered a massive terrorism probe spanning multiple states and drawing in at least 12 FBI field offices.
'U.S. Senators, Representatives' and More Were Alleged Targets
The DOJ also revealed that, according to the chats, members of the group "allegedly discussed assassinating several U.S. Senators, Representatives, and prominent business executives," and that the men "targeted some legislators based on the group’s perceived belief that the legislators accepted money from pro-Israel lobbies."
In Eskridge's communications about potential targets, he indicated one individual was "big and someone a majority of the country knows.”
In the discussions, power grids were also identified as potential terror targets.