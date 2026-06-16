Armie Hammer Reveals He Brought 'Dangerous and Unsafe People' into His Life as Disgraced Actor Continues to Deny Sexual Assault and Cannibalism Allegations That Ruined His Career

"I made these problems for myself," the movie star said of his downfall. "This didn't happen to me by a fluke accident. I didn't do what people are saying I did. But I brought very dangerous and unsafe people into my life, and I pissed off people in my life – and here we are."

Hammer's career was on a massive upswing following memorable performances in The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E, and Call Me By Your Name, when it came crashing down after he was accused of sexual assault and of sending disturbing and violent texts about rape fantasies, cannibalism, and even a desire to drink blood.

Things got worse for Hammer when several women came forth with allegations against him, including his ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze, who claimed she was branded and bruised by Hammer, and that he allegedly took graphic photos of her without her consent.

The 39-year-old, who denied all of the allegations, eventually entered a treatment facility in Florida for "drug, alcohol, and s-x issues." He also lost out on numerous projects, as he exited Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez (he was replaced by Josh Duhamel) as well as Paramount+’s Godfather spinoff, The Offer.