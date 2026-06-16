Armie Hammer Reveals He Brought 'Dangerous and Unsafe People' into His Life as Disgraced Actor Continues to Deny Sexual Assault and Cannibalism Allegations That Ruined His Career
June 16 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Armie Hammer is back under the spotlight as he looks back at the nightmare he found himself in before his career fell apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced actor sat down with the Hollywood Reporter for a rare interview in which he touched on the shocking sexual assault and cannibalism that rocked the industry.
'I Made These Problems For Myself'
"I made these problems for myself," the movie star said of his downfall. "This didn't happen to me by a fluke accident. I didn't do what people are saying I did. But I brought very dangerous and unsafe people into my life, and I pissed off people in my life – and here we are."
Hammer's career was on a massive upswing following memorable performances in The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E, and Call Me By Your Name, when it came crashing down after he was accused of sexual assault and of sending disturbing and violent texts about rape fantasies, cannibalism, and even a desire to drink blood.
Things got worse for Hammer when several women came forth with allegations against him, including his ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze, who claimed she was branded and bruised by Hammer, and that he allegedly took graphic photos of her without her consent.
The 39-year-old, who denied all of the allegations, eventually entered a treatment facility in Florida for "drug, alcohol, and s-x issues." He also lost out on numerous projects, as he exited Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez (he was replaced by Josh Duhamel) as well as Paramount+’s Godfather spinoff, The Offer.
Armie Hammer Wouldn't Change Anything
In 2023, following a lengthy probe, Los Angeles prosecutors declined to charge Hammer with any crime.
Despite all that went down, Hammer said he wouldn't go back and change a thing if he got the chance.
"I remember the emotional state and the mental state I was in before all that happened," Hammer recalled. "Healthy people don’t act the way I was acting. I would have loved if I could have had an opportunity to do it in a little bit more of a gentle way, but at the end of the day, you get what you get."
Hammer, who saw his marriage to Elizabeth Chambers end following the allegations, is slowly trying to make his way back to the good graces of Hollywood, as he has been offered several roles, albeit in low-budget films.
Armie Hammer's Hollywood Comeback
German director Uwe Boll, known for his critically panned films, offered Hammer a role in which he would play a crime-fighting titular character.
"I'm pretty sure I cried," the actor recalled when Boll reached out to him. "It was just this moment where I was like: I'm going to get to do the thing that I love more than anything – other than my children."
He added, "I would have done a f-cking cat food commercial. I just wanted to work again." Hammer has also since appeared in Frontier Crucible, a Western, as well as Night Driver, about a Mafia errand boy.
Previously, the embattled star appeared on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast and claimed that being booted by his pals in Hollywood was the best thing that could have happened in his life.
"I was making a lot of money. I was drinking a lot. I was doing a lot of drugs. I was partying hard. I was being real fast and loose about what I put in text messages," he said at the time. "And I was also engaging in risky behavior that, if you really think about it, was stupid," as he added, he felt "liberated."