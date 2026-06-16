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Home > News > Joseph Duggar
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Joseph Duggar's Massive Blow In Court: Disgraced Star Denied Unsupervised Visits With His Kids — And Ordered to 'Stay 500ft Away From Victim's Home' After Child Molestation Arrest

Joseph Duggar's appeal to a pair of restricting orders has been denied.
Source: mega; Bay Co Clerk

Joseph Duggar's appeal to a pair of restricting orders has been denied.

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June 16 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Joseph Duggar was dealt a serious blow on Tuesday, June 16, when he was denied the right to have unsupervised visits with his children, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former reality star, who is charged with sexually molesting a minor, has not been able to see his kids since his arrest in March.

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The reality star appeared virtually in a Florida court to ask for leniency.
Source: @Fourteenth Circuit/youtube

The reality star appeared virtually in a Florida court to ask for leniency.

Duggar appeared virtually before a Florida judge to request dismissals of two court orders that limit the interaction he can have with his family. One barred the former 19 Kids and Counting star from having unsupervised contact with any child under 18 – including his own.

The second motion was to amend an order barring Duggar from being within 500 feet of the alleged victim's home.

Duggar's attorney, Albert Sauline, argued the first order was unfair to the 31-year-old, as his children are not the alleged victims in this case. However, prosecutors countered that because Duggar lives outside the state, the order should stand, with one major modification.

The troubled star was granted the right to see his kids again, as long as it's under supervision.

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Joseph Duggar Must Stay 500 Feet Away from the Victim's Home

Duggar was awarded the right to see his children, but only under strict supervision.
Source: Bay Co Clerk

Duggar was awarded the right to see his children, but only under strict supervision.

As for the second motion, Sauline told the judge it was no longer needed, since the alleged victim moved out of the house. Duggar's lawyer also argued his client owns the property and needs to be able to work on it.

However, Bay County Judge Brantley Clark denied that motion as well, stating that if any work needed to be done on the property, Duggar could send employees to do it in his stead.

Duggar is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on July 14. He and his wife, Kendra, have also pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges brought by police in their Arkansas home.

Joseph and Kendra were both charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of false imprisonment after authorities reportedly discovered locks on the outside of their children's bedroom doors during a routine inspection of their home following Joseph's Florida arrest.

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Joseph Duggar Accused of 'Grooming' Minor Girl

He remains free while waiting for a trial on charges of molesting a minor.
Source: mega

He remains free while waiting for a trial on charges of molesting a minor.

As Radar reported, the alleged victim, who is now 14, told officers the ex-TLC star "groomed her" for days before sexually molesting her during a family vacation to Florida's panhandle, and detailed "several incidents of sexual abuse" she suffered at the hands of Joseph.

The teen told a detective with Arkansas's Tontitown Police Department that the more the television star interacted with her, the worse his behavior became.

She alleged that while together, Joseph would repeatedly ask her to "sit on his lap." He then reportedly progressed to asking her to sit next to him on a couch, while he "covered them with a blanket." During that time, the 31-year-old would allegedly "touch the top portions of her thighs and would inch higher and higher, closer to the victim's waistline."

She told investigators that these encounters happened multiple times, and "the defendant's hand grazed the victim's v-----" during each incident, leaving her feeling "uncomfortable and confused."

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Joseph Duggar's Confession

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He and wife Kendra also face child endangerment charges in Arkansas.
Source: mega

Duggar and his wife, Kendra ,also face child endangerment charges in Arkansas.

The victim told investigators that Joseph later apologized for his actions, and the alleged molestation stopped after that.

The alleged incident remained a secret for years, until earlier this month, when Joseph confessed to inappropriate contact during a conversation with the girl’s father on March 17, according to police.

Authorities instructed the detective and the victim's father to call Joseph again while law enforcement listened in. During that call, Joseph reportedly "admitted his actions," again, telling them "he touched the victim over her clothing," and acknowledged that "his intentions were not pure."

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