Joseph Duggar's Massive Blow In Court: Disgraced Star Denied Unsupervised Visits With His Kids — And Ordered to 'Stay 500ft Away From Victim's Home' After Child Molestation Arrest

Duggar appeared virtually before a Florida judge to request dismissals of two court orders that limit the interaction he can have with his family. One barred the former 19 Kids and Counting star from having unsupervised contact with any child under 18 – including his own.

The second motion was to amend an order barring Duggar from being within 500 feet of the alleged victim's home.

Duggar's attorney, Albert Sauline, argued the first order was unfair to the 31-year-old, as his children are not the alleged victims in this case. However, prosecutors countered that because Duggar lives outside the state, the order should stand, with one major modification.

The troubled star was granted the right to see his kids again, as long as it's under supervision.