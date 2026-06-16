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EXCLUSIVE: Teen Boy Accused of 'Murdering and Raping' Stepsister Anna Kepner Ordered Detained Until Trial — as Judge Finds Suspect 'Too Dangerous' to Be Released

Anna Kepner, Timothy Hudson
Source: anna kepner/instagram; MEGA

The teenager accused of brutally murdering his stepsister, Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival Cruise ship has been ordered back behind bars.

June 15 2026, Published 10:57 p.m. ET

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The teenager accused of brutally murdering his stepsister, Anna Kepner on a Carnival Cruise ship has been ordered back behind bars after chilling newly unsealed court documents revealed a judge determined he poses too great a danger to remain free ahead of trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a bombshell order obtained by us, a federal magistrate granted prosecutors' request to revoke Timothy Hudson's release and ordered the 16-year-old detained pending trial, concluding no condition or combination of conditions could reasonably protect the public.

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Anna Kepner and Timothy Hudson
Source: Anna Kepner/TikTok; MEGA

After reviewing the allegations and evidence again, the judge concluded detention was necessary based solely on concerns over dangerousness.

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The stunning ruling marks a dramatic reversal after Hudson had previously been released to the custody of a family member under strict supervision while his case proceeded through the courts.

According to the newly unsealed filings, the court found that everything changed once Hudson was transferred from juvenile proceedings into adult prosecution, triggering the application of the federal Bail Reform Act.

After reviewing the allegations and evidence again, the judge concluded detention was necessary due to concerns over dangerousness.

The order paints a disturbing picture of the allegations at the center of the case, noting Hudson is accused of sexually assaulting and murdering his 18-year-old stepsister, Anna Kepner, while the pair was sharing a cabin aboard a cruise ship sailing on the high seas before arriving in Miami, Florida.

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A Dramatic Reversal After Release

Anna Kepner
Source: anna kepner/instagram

The judge wrote that an adult defendant accused of deliberately taking a human life while allegedly sexually assaulting the victim presents a danger.

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The court described the alleged conduct as so severe that electronic monitoring, home confinement, or third-party supervision could not reasonably guarantee community safety.

In particularly chilling language, the judge wrote an adult defendant accused of deliberately taking a human life while allegedly sexually assaulting the victim presents a danger "that no curfew, monitor, or custodial placement can be trusted to contain."

The newly unsealed order also acknowledges Hudson complied with his previous release conditions and his custodians followed the court’s directives.

But despite that compliance, the judge found the allegations themselves — coupled with the transfer to adult status, required a different outcome.

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A Danger To Society

Anna Kepner
Source: Anna Kepner/Instagram

Medical findings alleged the victim was sexually assaulted before being asphyxiated, allegations Timothy Hudson has denied.

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Even more alarming, the court expressed concern the teenager could make "another very wrong decision" as the trial approaches, citing the seriousness of the accusations and ordering that mental health treatment and evaluation continue while he remains in custody.

As Radar previously reported, prosecutors accuse Hudson of first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse in connection with the death of his stepsister during the November 2025 cruise.

Medical findings alleged the victim was sexually assaulted before being asphyxiated, allegations Hudson has denied through the ongoing criminal proceedings.

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Surrendered to Custody

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Timothy Hudson
Source: MEGA

The newly documents provide the clearest picture yet of why the court reversed course.

The latest filings also reveal the court ordered Hudson to surrender to the custody of the U.S. Marshals before ultimately being housed in an approved juvenile detention facility while awaiting trial.

The newly released documents provide the clearest picture yet of why the court reversed course, with the judge concluding that no release conditions – including electronic monitoring, curfews, or third-party custody – could adequately address what the court viewed as the risk posed by the shocking allegations.

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