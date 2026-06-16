EXCLUSIVE: Teen Boy Accused of 'Murdering and Raping' Stepsister Anna Kepner Ordered Detained Until Trial — as Judge Finds Suspect 'Too Dangerous' to Be Released

The stunning ruling marks a dramatic reversal after Hudson had previously been released to the custody of a family member under strict supervision while his case proceeded through the courts.

According to the newly unsealed filings, the court found that everything changed once Hudson was transferred from juvenile proceedings into adult prosecution, triggering the application of the federal Bail Reform Act.

After reviewing the allegations and evidence again, the judge concluded detention was necessary due to concerns over dangerousness.

The order paints a disturbing picture of the allegations at the center of the case, noting Hudson is accused of sexually assaulting and murdering his 18-year-old stepsister, Anna Kepner, while the pair was sharing a cabin aboard a cruise ship sailing on the high seas before arriving in Miami, Florida.