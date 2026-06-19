FBI Agents Hit Skid Row in Explosive Voter Fraud Investigation Amid Allegations Homeless Bribed to Forge Signatures

Plainclothes agents were seen questioning Skid Row residents, asking them if they were paid to vote or were aware of others who were approached with the offer.

The Department of Justice would only confirm that federal agents were investigating a "criminal matter," as officers conducted up to 50 interviews.

It marked a major escalation in the feds’ probe of voting in Los Angeles, with FBI Director Kash Patel applauding the action.

"Securing our elections is of the upmost priority for this FBI!" he wrote on X. "If you mess with our elections we will find you."