Kash Patel Slammed by Secret Service for 'Jumping the Gun' Revealing Probe into Alleged UFC Freedom Terror Plot

Matt Quinn, deputy director for the Secret Service, appeared to comment on the saga Tuesday.

He said in a press conference: "I'll tell you a phrase I learned early in my career in the New York field office and that's 'Don't choke on your own smoke.'"

Quinn said the Secret Service "led that investigation from the beginning," and "chose not to leak it" because they wanted to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Less than an hour after Patel's post, Secret Service Director Sean Curran released a statement saying the agency's primary responsibility is safeguarding the president and that it worked closely with the FBI throughout the investigation.

He wrote: "Equally important to our protective mission is ensuring accountability through the justice system.

"To that end, our formal comments regarding the specifics of this case will be made through court filings."