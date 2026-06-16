Trump 'Looks Like a Corpse': Prez, 80, Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Admitting He Was Unaware of Alleged UFC Event Terror Plot
June 16 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
President Trump's health troubles have once again been put under a microscope.
The 80-year-old made a public appearance where he addressed the arrest of five individuals allegedly connected to a terror plot to bomb the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal. At the 52nd G7 Summit in France, the president was asked if he was briefed on the terror plot. However, the terrifying plan couldn't distract the public from locking in Trump's features.
Donald Trump's Health Status Questioned
Trump wore a classic black suit with a red tie as he sat on stage. However, his skin was considerably less orange, a turn from his typical huge, leaving one person to point out he "looks like a corpse."
Another person on X was surprised to see the president functioning. After all, in recent months, Trump was spotted nodding off with closed eyes at various events. The critic said, "When he wasn't sleeping?"
"What a fatso," a third took a dig, and a fourth said, "He looks terrible."
"He's looking s---tier by the day," one user noted.
Trump's health was previously revealed to be in slight decline after he was diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Plus, his ongoing apparent fatigue sparked concern among the public that there may be a deeper issue at play. Additionally, he spent time allegedly covering up bruises on his hands with makeup.
Freedom 250 UFC Event Targeted by Domestic Terrorists
Others online refused to believe the president and FBI Director Kash Patel regarding reports of a plan to bring terror to the Freedom 250 UFC event.
According to Patel, the FBI arrested five suspects who allegedly planned to use drones to strike buildings near the White House while 4,300 attendees, including about 1,200 active-duty service members, gathered.
In a second phase of the plan, the individuals allegedly planned to snip off those who panicked with confusion. In a final move, the suspects allegedly planned to storm the White House.
While only five were arrested, 23 individuals allegedly chatted about the plan via Signal messages.
Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in a statement, "In the days leading up to this weekend, our special agents, mission support personnel, and technical security teams worked around the clock to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.
"Equally important to our protective mission is ensuring accountability through the justice system. To that end, our formal comments regarding the specifics of this case will be made through court filings."
Trump Denies Briefing on White House Terror Plot
Trump claimed he was ignorant. He told reporters, "I haven't heard about it, no. The attack I watched were the fighters ... They were as good of fights as I've ever seen."
The president turned his attention and the conversation toward the athletic competition at the White House, which was a part of the United States' anniversary celebrations and programming.
Josh Hokit spurred a controversial moment, which the president did not address during his G7 conversation. The fighter used a win to send a message to the audience – including a claim that Michelle Obama was a man.
Public Speculates on Threat's Legitimacy
The public predicted that Trump's ignorance was all a sham, claiming the event itself was a conspiratorial lie. One person theorized, "It’s either Kash is making things up, or they don’t even bother telling him anything anymore."
Another said, "Trump is too stupid to realize that Kash Patel drummed up a fake false flag attack for him to take credit, but Dozy Don doesn't understand anything, so he just brushes It Off. Time to go back to bed, Donnie."