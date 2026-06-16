Trump 'Looks Like a Corpse': Prez, 80, Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Admitting He Was Unaware of Alleged UFC Event Terror Plot

Trump wore a classic black suit with a red tie as he sat on stage. However, his skin was considerably less orange, a turn from his typical huge, leaving one person to point out he "looks like a corpse."

Another person on X was surprised to see the president functioning. After all, in recent months, Trump was spotted nodding off with closed eyes at various events. The critic said, "When he wasn't sleeping?"

"What a fatso," a third took a dig, and a fourth said, "He looks terrible."

"He's looking s---tier by the day," one user noted.

Trump's health was previously revealed to be in slight decline after he was diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Plus, his ongoing apparent fatigue sparked concern among the public that there may be a deeper issue at play. Additionally, he spent time allegedly covering up bruises on his hands with makeup.