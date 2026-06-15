'So Disgusting': White House UFC Fighter Sparks Outrage After Claiming 'Michelle Obama Is a Man' in Wild Victory Rant

Hokit, 28, made the incorrect claim, at Obama, 62, after winning the UFC Freedom 250 fight. The event was meant to celebrate 250 years of American history on the South Lawn of the White House.

While the crowd reacted with immediate cheers, the internet didn't seem to agree. Instead, Hokit was blasted for his remark that one critic called "so disgusting," as many rushed to defend Obama.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "Imagine being this obsessed with Michelle Obama. She has done nothing to deserve this level of disrespect. Grow up and move on."

"No one said MAGA was classy," another added. A third said, "No class. An embarrassment. There’s a place and time for everything."

Another blamed event host President Donald Trump for the out-of-pocket rant, noting: "Sounds about right. Stupid trash says something stupid at a stupid trash event held by a stupid trash administration."

They weren't the only one with rage for Trump. Another critic said, "Vote a white trash redneck in, and he turns the whole thing to a white trash trailer park."