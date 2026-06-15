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Home > Sports News > UFC

'So Disgusting': White House UFC Fighter Sparks Outrage After Claiming 'Michelle Obama Is a Man' in Wild Victory Rant

A photo of Josh Hokit alongside a photo of Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Josh Hokit took a shocking dig at Michelle Obama.

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June 15 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

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The tangle between UFC and politics deepened when Josh Hokit took a moment in the ring to jab at former First Lady Michelle Obama.

While in the ring on the White House lawn, Hokit used his platform for a chance to shock the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal. In his victory speech, he declared to the audience, "Lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?"

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Fans Seethe Over Josh Hokit's Lie About Michelle Obama

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A photo of Josh Hokit and Denzel Freeman
Source: MEGA

Hokit was victorious in the special Freedom 250 event.

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Hokit, 28, made the incorrect claim, at Obama, 62, after winning the UFC Freedom 250 fight. The event was meant to celebrate 250 years of American history on the South Lawn of the White House.

While the crowd reacted with immediate cheers, the internet didn't seem to agree. Instead, Hokit was blasted for his remark that one critic called "so disgusting," as many rushed to defend Obama.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "Imagine being this obsessed with Michelle Obama. She has done nothing to deserve this level of disrespect. Grow up and move on."

"No one said MAGA was classy," another added. A third said, "No class. An embarrassment. There’s a place and time for everything."

Another blamed event host President Donald Trump for the out-of-pocket rant, noting: "Sounds about right. Stupid trash says something stupid at a stupid trash event held by a stupid trash administration."

They weren't the only one with rage for Trump. Another critic said, "Vote a white trash redneck in, and he turns the whole thing to a white trash trailer park."

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Critics Slam Trump's Freedom 250 UFC Event

A photo of a Freedom 250 UFC sign
Source: MEGA

The internet was critical of Donald Trump's celebratory event.

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Critics' anger wasn't just about the distasteful comment. Many were frustrated with the event entirety. A lawsuit was lodged which accused Trump of using the event for private profit. Plus, Trump's choice to erect a UFC fighting ring and arena in front of the historical building was just one of the many transformations he's encouraged.

Ahead of the fight, the president also facilitated motorbikes performing stunts at the White House – certainly a first for American history.

"It's so embarrassing. Yesterday, there were motocross bikes doing outdated tricks on the front lawn of the White House," criticized one person.

The 80-year-old's controversial White House changes began first with his plans to build a ballroom, claiming he'd use his own money to do so. The decision grew immense backlash before he decided to build a UFC ring on the lawn, too.

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Hokit Praises President in Victory Speech

A photo of motorbikes on the White House lawn
Source: MEGA

Motorbike tricks were also a topic of criticism by those online.

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But Hokit certainly wasn't a critic of Trump's plans. Before his brutal Obama snub, Hokit praised the president and his efforts.

“Shout-out to Trump for having the balls to put some s--- like this on,” he told Joe Rogan, who did the post-fight interview. He then gave a shout out to his “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

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Trump Smiles at Obama Dig

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A photo of Josh Hokit and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is notably a major UFC fan.

The politically-motivated comment about Obama appeared to be met with some warmth from Trump. According to CNN, after Hokit dropped the comment, Trump reportedly "appeared to show a half-smile" in response.

Hokit's loyalty shined brightly as he put a medallion around Trump’s neck following the win.

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