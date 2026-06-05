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Home > Exclusives > Pam Bondi
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EXCLUSIVE: Pam Bondi Reveals Her DOJ Considered Opening Fresh Epstein Probe Based On NEW Evidence

Pam Bondi and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Lawmakers questioned Pam Bondi about the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files.

June 5 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Former Attorney General Pam Bondi has revealed the Department of Justice considered opening a fresh investigation tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein after reviewing millions of pages of newly released files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bombshell admission came during Bondi’s May 29 interview before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, where lawmakers questioned her about the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files and whether potential leads uncovered during the review warranted additional scrutiny.

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Bondi Requested A Fresh Investigation

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Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Bondi disclosed that federal prosecutors in New York were asked to examine whether further criminal activity could be pursued.

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When asked whether any investigative leads emerged from the massive document review, Bondi disclosed federal prosecutors in New York were asked to examine whether further criminal activity could be pursued.

"At one point, we asked Jay Clayton in the Southern District of New York to open an investigation," Bondi testified.

Clayton, who was serving as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, was tasked with looking into whether evidence uncovered in the Epstein files warranted additional action.

Bondi acknowledged she was uncertain about the status of the matter by the time she left office.

When pressed about whether the investigation remained active, she responded: "I don’t recall."

She further stated: "We very publicly asked him to look into any other crimes committed as a result of the Epstein files. I don’t know the status of that."

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Justice Department Launched An Extensive Review

Pam Bondi and Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

The Justice Department launched an extensive review shortly after she took office, demanding that the FBI turn over all materials in its possession.

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The revelation comes after months of controversy surrounding the release of millions of documents related to Epstein and convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to Bondi, the Justice Department launched an extensive review shortly after she took office, demanding that the FBI turn over all materials in its possession connected to Epstein.

She testified officials initially received only a small number of records before ultimately obtaining a far larger cache of documents.

Bondi also acknowledged that concerns about potential co-conspirators never fully disappeared. When asked whether there were concerns that additional individuals may have been involved, Bondi answered bluntly: "Always, yes."

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Recruiting and Grooming Underage Girls

Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell was later convicted and sentenced to prison for helping recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein’s abuse scheme.

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The former attorney general maintained that prosecutors had an obligation to pursue any credible evidence uncovered during the review process.

"If there were co-conspirators or evidence that anyone committed a crime that could be proven in a courtroom, it’s any prosecutor’s duty to pursue that," Bondi testified.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.

Maxwell was later convicted and sentenced to prison for helping recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein’s abuse scheme.

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Renewed Questions Fuel Speculation About What Investigators Uncovered

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Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

Bondi insisted the Justice Department ultimately released roughly three million pages of Epstein-related material.

While Bondi insisted the Justice Department ultimately released roughly three million pages of Epstein-related material, her testimony suggests officials continued evaluating whether the records contained evidence that could justify additional investigations long after the notorious financier’s death.

This latest disclosure is likely to fuel renewed questions about what investigators uncovered during the unprecedented review — and whether any leads remain unresolved.

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