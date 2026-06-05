EXCLUSIVE: Pam Bondi Reveals Her DOJ Considered Opening Fresh Epstein Probe Based On NEW Evidence

The bombshell admission came during Bondi’s May 29 interview before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, where lawmakers questioned her about the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files and whether potential leads uncovered during the review warranted additional scrutiny.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi has revealed the Department of Justice considered opening a fresh investigation tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein after reviewing millions of pages of newly released files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bondi disclosed that federal prosecutors in New York were asked to examine whether further criminal activity could be pursued.

When asked whether any investigative leads emerged from the massive document review, Bondi disclosed federal prosecutors in New York were asked to examine whether further criminal activity could be pursued.

"At one point, we asked Jay Clayton in the Southern District of New York to open an investigation," Bondi testified.

Clayton, who was serving as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, was tasked with looking into whether evidence uncovered in the Epstein files warranted additional action.

Bondi acknowledged she was uncertain about the status of the matter by the time she left office.

When pressed about whether the investigation remained active, she responded: "I don’t recall."

She further stated: "We very publicly asked him to look into any other crimes committed as a result of the Epstein files. I don’t know the status of that."