Jill Biden's Lies Exposed: Former First Lady Admits in Memoir She Privately Questioned Whether Joe Even Had a Realistic Path to Victory... as She Goes on TV and Claims He Would've Beaten Trump 

Former First Lady Jill Biden’s new memoir may have blown a hole in one of her most persistent post-election claims.

While the former First Lady has publicly insisted Joe Biden would have defeated Donald Trump had he remained the Democratic nominee in 2024, her newly released memoir reveals she privately doubted whether her husband even had a viable path to victory during his successful 2020 White House run, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In her memoir,View From the East Wing, Jill offers a candid account of Joe's early struggles on the campaign trail, admitting she became increasingly concerned as the former vice president stumbled through the first contests of the Democratic primary.