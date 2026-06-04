Jill Biden's Lies Exposed: Former First Lady Admits in Memoir She Privately Questioned Whether Joe Even Had a Realistic Path to Victory... as She Goes on TV and Claims He Would've Beaten Trump
June 4 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET
Former First Lady Jill Biden’s new memoir may have blown a hole in one of her most persistent post-election claims.
While the former First Lady has publicly insisted Joe Biden would have defeated Donald Trump had he remained the Democratic nominee in 2024, her newly released memoir reveals she privately doubted whether her husband even had a viable path to victory during his successful 2020 White House run, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In her memoir,View From the East Wing, Jill offers a candid account of Joe's early struggles on the campaign trail, admitting she became increasingly concerned as the former vice president stumbled through the first contests of the Democratic primary.
Jill Witnessed Sparse Campaign Crowds
According to the memoir, Jill often arrived at campaign stops in Iowa and New Hampshire only to find shockingly small crowds.
"I arrived at many events in those first two states to find only a handful of people — one time, just two," she wrote.
The former First Lady said she watched advisers continue projecting confidence despite what she was witnessing firsthand on the ground.
"Too often, I'd seen how candidates had been led to believe that their chances were better than they were," Jill recalled.
Ex-First Lady Questioned Campaign Team
Her concerns eventually boiled over during a campaign strategy meeting, where she openly questioned whether anyone was giving Joe an honest assessment of his situation.
"Which one of you is going to tell him the truth?" she remembered asking advisers around the table.
According to Jill, one campaign aide quickly volunteered.
"I will! I'm going to be the truth-teller!" the adviser responded.
But Jill admitted she remained unconvinced.
Jill Feared Campaign Was Over
After Joe finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire, she said she privately believed his presidential ambitions were on life support.
"I would support Joe as long as he stayed in the race, but after New Hampshire, I privately suspected that the campaign was all but over," she confessed.
Jill wrote Joe himself was surprised by the disappointing results, while she was left wondering whether his advisers had significantly overestimated his chances of securing the Democratic nomination.
Biden's Comeback Defied Expectations
Despite her private doubts in 2020, Joe's political fortunes would soon take a dramatic turn. Jill described the campaign’s comeback as "surreal" after a series of high-profile endorsements from Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke helped revive his struggling candidacy ahead of Super Tuesday.
Additional support from Michael Bloomberg, Kamala Harris and eventually former President Barack Obama helped propel Joe to the Democratic nomination and ultimately the White House.
Still, the memoir paints a far different picture than the unwavering confidence Jill has projected in recent months.