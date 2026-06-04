Prince Harry 'Privately Raging' After Meghan Markle Posts Most Revealing Snap Yet of Daughter Lilibet to Mark 5th Birthday — Duke 'Doesn't Want That for his Kids'

Markle, 44, has slowly been increasing the presence of the couple’s children in recent months, which jars somewhat with the former Suits star becoming a prominent advocate for online safety.

And royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes the shift in attitude will not go unnoticed, adding further fuel to the claims the Duchess is using her kids to boost her own flagging profile.

He explained: "I'm sure her accusers will say she's exploiting (the children). Lecturing about children's privacy but then posting her own children as clickbait.

"They are growing up a bit, but that will make it more of a problem. It's all carefully orchestrated."