Prince Harry 'Privately Raging' After Meghan Markle Posts Most Revealing Snap Yet of Daughter Lilibet to Mark 5th Birthday — Duke 'Doesn't Want That for his Kids'
June 4 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to be privately raging after Meghan Markle posted a new picture of rarely-seen daughter Lilibet, according to a royal expert.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex went public with the snap to mark their daughter's 5th birthday, writing, "Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili" in the accompanying caption.
'It's All Carefully Orchestrated'
Markle, 44, has slowly been increasing the presence of the couple’s children in recent months, which jars somewhat with the former Suits star becoming a prominent advocate for online safety.
And royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes the shift in attitude will not go unnoticed, adding further fuel to the claims the Duchess is using her kids to boost her own flagging profile.
He explained: "I'm sure her accusers will say she's exploiting (the children). Lecturing about children's privacy but then posting her own children as clickbait.
"They are growing up a bit, but that will make it more of a problem. It's all carefully orchestrated."
"It seems to promote Meghan, it's all about Meghan. She's in most of the pictures," Larcombe continued. "You wonder whether it's Meghan having to make sacrifices because things haven't gone well for them."
While Larcombe does not believe Markle's online safety campaigning explicitly means parents should never post photographs of their children, he questioned the optics of the decision.
He noted: "She hasn't suggested you can't post pictures of your children, but you would think as a campaigner, the last thing she would want to do is get her own children's faces out there in the public eye."
Given how much Harry, 41, has spoken about protecting his family, Larcombe believes the Duke will be feeling conflicted about Markle increasing their online presence.
A Key Difference in Prince William and Kate Middleton's Approach
He explained. "There's every chance that Harry might be allowing it through gritted teeth. "He knows what it's like being a child in the public eye, and he doesn't want that for his kids.
"But I think we know who wears the trousers in the relationship. It will make Harry pretty uneasy, given what we know and what he's said in the past."
As Lilibet grows older, Larcombe believes her public profile is only likely to increase.
He told the Daily Mirror: "It certainly looks like she's now being brought out as part of the branding, albeit cautiously."
The royal expert pointed to the example of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, who are now instantly recognizable to the public, but noted there is one key difference.
"William would have done that because he knows for someone like Prince George, who is the future heir to the throne, he can't keep him hidden," Larcombe said.
"Meghan and Harry have the option to keep their children completely private. We will likely see them more and more. As they get older, it becomes impossible to keep it private."
That raises questions about how Archie and Lilibet themselves may eventually feel about their childhood being shared online.
"You wonder if they will feel manipulated or annoyed by it," Larcombe added. "But they have been born into a high-profile family. They are going to have to learn sometimes that, to some extent, they are public property."