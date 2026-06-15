'He's Completely Alone': Shamed Andrew Windsor Struggles With Reminder of 'All That He's Lost' After Being Stripped of Royal Titles Over Epstein Connection

Order members King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and more were decked out in the regal blue velvet robes and hats with ornate white ostrich plumes, as the sovereign and his wife led the procession that serves as one of the royal family's most elaborate moments of pomp and circumstance.

The Most Noble Order of the Garter traces its roots to 1348, when King Edward III established it to honor loyalty and exceptional acts of chivalry.

The elite group includes no more than two dozen members, chosen solely by the reigning or previous monarchs.

The late Queen Elizabeth II named Andrew to the Order as a Royal Knight Companion in April 2006. Windsor participated in the annual public procession until 2022, when his mother stripped him of his honorary military affiliations and royal patronages, although he continued to participate privately in the luncheon and investiture ceremonies.

Charles officially booted his brother from the Order in October 2025.