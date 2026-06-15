'He's Completely Alone': Shamed Andrew Windsor Struggles With Reminder of 'All That He's Lost' After Being Stripped of Royal Titles Over Epstein Connection
June 15 2026, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Disgraced Andew Mountbatten-Windsor was hit with a brutal reminder of how far he's fallen from the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The prestigious Order of the Garter precession was held on June 15 at Windsor Castle, in the centuries old event that the ex-prince used to regularly participate in before being stripped of his titles and distanced from the royals over his various scandals and connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew Windor Kicked Out of the Order of the Garter
Order members King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and more were decked out in the regal blue velvet robes and hats with ornate white ostrich plumes, as the sovereign and his wife led the procession that serves as one of the royal family's most elaborate moments of pomp and circumstance.
The Most Noble Order of the Garter traces its roots to 1348, when King Edward III established it to honor loyalty and exceptional acts of chivalry.
The elite group includes no more than two dozen members, chosen solely by the reigning or previous monarchs.
The late Queen Elizabeth II named Andrew to the Order as a Royal Knight Companion in April 2006. Windsor participated in the annual public procession until 2022, when his mother stripped him of his honorary military affiliations and royal patronages, although he continued to participate privately in the luncheon and investiture ceremonies.
Charles officially booted his brother from the Order in October 2025.
Andrew Winsdor Will Be Reminded of 'All He Has Lost'
"He’s become used to watching his family celebrate Trooping without him, but Garter Day will be a really tough day for him. It’s one of those days that reminds him of all that he’s lost. He’s feeling more isolated than ever; he’s completely alone," a source close to Windsor revealed.
The Order of the Garter ceremony fell two days after Trooping the Color, which celebrated the official birthday of the reigning sovereign. It is capped off by the Buckingham Palace balcony family appearance, of which Andrew would often prominently stand next to his mother, the late queen.
It now only features senior working royals, a decision made by Charles after he ascended to the throne in 2022.
Andrew Windsor Took Part in Royal Events Until Late 2025
Conflict-averse Charles seemed initially reticent to cut his brother completely loose from the royal family after becoming king in 2022.
Windsor and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson even attended the family's annual Easter Matins service in April 2025, in his last major event with the royals other than a September 2025 requiem mass for the late Duchess of Kent.
But Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffe lobbed more incendiary accusations that the ex-prince allegedly knowingly had s-- with her when she was a minor in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, which was published in October 2025.
Giuffre's explosive and highly detailed allegations eventually became impossible for the palace to ignore, prompting Charles to strip Windsor of his birthright prince title and evict him from his longtime residence, The Royal Lodge.
Andrew Windsor Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct
While the ex-royal has not been criminally charged for his involvement with Giuffre, he finally faced the music for his longtime friendship with Epstein with his February arrest for suspicion of misconduct in public office.
It came after the latest Department of Justice's late January document dump, where emails revealed the former prince passed along confidential governments to the late pedophile while working as the UK trade envoy from 2001 through 2011.
Windsor was most recently photographed on June 4 with a massive and horrifying bruise on his face while driving hear his new home on the Sandringham estate, the cause of which has yet to be revealed.