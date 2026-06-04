Ex-Prince Andrew Sparks Fresh Fears as Disgraced Royal Is Spotted With Massive Bruise Covering Half His Face While Driving Near Marsh Farm Estate

Andrew was seen leaving Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, where he has been living in exile after being stripped of his royal titles and cast out by the family amid the fallout from his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He was healthy enough to be driving the vehicle on his own accord, but looked shocked when a paparazzi captured him in his bruised state.

It's unclear how Andrew suffered the painful-looking welt, but he is an avid horseman who has spent decades in the saddle and has occasionally endured the bumps and knocks that come with riding.

In 2024, the former Duke of York was photographed nearly being thrown from his horse after it became spooked during a ride near Windsor Castle.