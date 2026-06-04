Ex-Prince Andrew Sparks Fresh Fears as Disgraced Royal Is Spotted With Massive Bruise Covering Half His Face While Driving Near Marsh Farm Estate
June 4 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has sparked concerns about his well-being after being photographed with a massive bruise covering the entire right side of his face, less than a month after having a major security scare, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-royal, 66, was spotted behind the wheel of his SUV on June 4 with a dark purple discoloration going from above his eye down his cheek and nearly up to his nose, appearing to have suffered some type of horrific injury.
Andrew Windsor's Mysterious Bruise Remains Unexplained
Andrew was seen leaving Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, where he has been living in exile after being stripped of his royal titles and cast out by the family amid the fallout from his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
He was healthy enough to be driving the vehicle on his own accord, but looked shocked when a paparazzi captured him in his bruised state.
It's unclear how Andrew suffered the painful-looking welt, but he is an avid horseman who has spent decades in the saddle and has occasionally endured the bumps and knocks that come with riding.
In 2024, the former Duke of York was photographed nearly being thrown from his horse after it became spooked during a ride near Windsor Castle.
Andrew Windsor Recently Had a Serious Security Scare
Andrew recently made headlines after reportedly demanding that his taxpayer-funded security detail be restored, following an encounter with an "intimidating" stranger while walking his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis on the Sandringham estate.
A masked man allegedly approached the former prince with a crowbar while he was on an evening stroll on May 6.
The suspect reportedly emerged from his vehicle in a remote lane, shouting at Andrew, who quickly high-tailed it back to his own car with a member of his private security. The man allegedly continued chasing Andrew's car as he drove off, and was later arrested for "suspicion of a public order offense and possession of an offensive weapon."
Threats to Andrew Windsor's Safety 'Are Greater Than Ever'
"Even though Andrew is no longer a working member of the Royal Family, the threat to his personal safety is greater than ever," a source close to the former duke told The Telegraph.
The insider continued, "In fact, it could be argued that he is actually more at risk, not only from a potential terror attack but also from individuals who have become fixated due to all of the coverage he has attracted over recent years," seemingly referring to his ties to Epstein and accusations by victim Virginia Giuffre that she was trafficked to the prince for s--xwhen she was a minor.
"This incident clearly demonstrates why his security provisions need to be appropriate for someone with such a high profile. There should be a review, which gives proper consideration to Andrew in the light of what has happened," the source explained.
Andrew Windsor Lost Everything in the Past Seven Months
Andrew lost his taxpayer-funded royal protection officers in 2022, when his mother stripped him of his royal patronages and military affiliations.
His brother, King Charles III, continued to foot the $4million annual bill privately for the team and Andrew's former home, The Royal Lodge, but cut off funds in 2024, forcing the former prince to pay for his own security.
He was booted from the property by his brother in October 2025, when he was also stripped of his birthright prince title.
The disgraced former duke's troubles only deepened from there. In February, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent Epstein sensitive emails he obtained while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy.