Donald Trump Ignores Italian P.M. for NATO 'Family Photo' After 'Restraining Order Needed' Post Ramped Up Ugly Feud

The president, 80, walked straight past Meloni, 49, without acknowledging her, as she smiled awkwardly and looked towards the ground.

Donald Trump ramped up his feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni by ignoring her during a NATO "family photo," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump has clashed with Giorgia Meloni over the past few weeks.

🚨 UPDATE: President Trump WALKED OUT directly in front of Spain's socialist PM Pedro Sanchez at NATO after CUTTING OFF trade with Spain 🔥 He's also spotted in the same room with Italian PM Meloni after their feud pic.twitter.com/OqYDwEgH91

He said, "She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her."

The Commander-in-Chief’s relationship with Meloni broke down after he claimed she "begged" for a picture with him at the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, last month.

In the build-up to the summit, Trump posted a doctored image of himself with Meloni on Truth Social with the caption "Restraining order needed," a nod to the previous clashes.

The awkward footage was captured on video and has since gone viral .

He then sneered: "She might be happy that I talked to her; I didn't have to talk to her."

But the Italian bit back, releasing a video statement saying: "Italy and I never beg. Some things deserve an immediate response. I don’t know why the U.S. president behaves this way towards his allies.

"It's not the first time it's happened. I can only say it's unfortunate he doesn't show the same determination towards the West's enemies."

She also accused Trump of going soft on America's actual adversaries while knifing long-standing allies in the back

"I can only say that it's unfortunate that he doesn't have the same determination toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States, toward leaders with whom he appears much more accommodating," Meloni blasted.